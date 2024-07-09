  1. Skip to content
What happens to decommissioned space satellites?

Cornelia Borrmann
September 7, 2024

Satellites are disposed of in various ways, depending on how far away they are from Earth. But satellites that get damaged can't be disposed of and end up as space junk - the European Space Agency is looking to change that with a disposal mission.

