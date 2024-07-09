What happens to decommissioned space satellites?

ScienceGlobal issuesWhat happens to decommissioned space satellites?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoScienceGlobal issuesCornelia Borrmann09/07/2024September 7, 2024Satellites are disposed of in various ways, depending on how far away they are from Earth. But satellites that get damaged can't be disposed of and end up as space junk - the European Space Agency is looking to change that with a disposal mission.https://p.dw.com/p/4kMFBAdvertisement