 This is your summer style | Euromaxx | DW | 08.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Euromaxx

This is your summer style

Athletic and comfortable, colorful and playful: These are a few of our favorite things for 2019 summer fashion! How do you dress best to beat the heat? 

DW Gewinner Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Sommermode (Gonzalo Freile)

Hawaiian shirts or bike shorts? Polo shirts or cropped jeans? What’s your favorite summer style – and what will be the hottest trend for the hottest season? We asked you for a picture of your personal summer 2019 style. Thanks for all your entries! We drew one lucky winner from all the pictures we received: It’s Gonzalo Freile from Ecuador. 
Along with our congratulations we’re sending a Euromaxx watch to Quito, so that the next motorbike tour can kick off on time!

DW EMX Zuschaueraktion KW 26 Modetrend Sommer

 

Related content

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Modetrends 2019

We asked: which fashion trend most appeal to you? 05.04.2019

This week we wanted to know which of this year’s spring and summer trends appeals to you the most.

Frankreich Schokolade-Modeschau in Paris

High Five: 5 materials you probably didn't know are used to make clothes 16.01.2018

From glasses made of vinyl to hats formed with chocolate — the fashion industry doesn't always settle for glass and cotton. Some designers prefer to work with material that isn't usually associated with the catwalk.

Aminata Belli - erfolgreiche deutsche Modebloggerin und Instagrammerin

Meet the Instagrammers reshaping Germany's fashion identity 07.09.2017

Likes, camera, fashion. These four Instagrammers are changing the way the fashion world sees German style, one post at a time, and proving that German fashion can be more than socks and sandals.

Advertisement

Film

Film still Moonlight, two Afro-American men sit on the ground (picture-alliance/dpa/DCM/David Bornfri)

100 years of homosexuality in film

Many Hollywood stars play homosexuals or lesbians these days, but acceptance of the topic was far from a given before the gay rights movement. A look at homosexuality in films since 1919.  

Books

Eric Carle's Children Books on Exhibit: The Very Hungry Caterpillar turns 50 (1977 Eric Carle)

The universe of beloved illustrator and author Eric Carle

Eric Carle's "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" remains a children's classic 50 years after it was published. It's being celebrated with an exhibition at the Wilhelm Busch Museum for Caricature and Drawings in Hanover.  

Arts.21

Temporary Spaces - Photographies by Martin Eberle (Martin Eberle)

Berlin Spirit

When the Berlin Wall fell, the run-down center of the East German capital became a party hot spot. Photographer Martin Eberle honed in on the club culture of the 1990s. He joins Berghain DJ Fiedel and remembers dancing away the days and nights.  

News

A copy of the 'Vaso di Fiori' by Jan van Huysum hangs on the museum wall. Eike Schmidt stands next to the picture.

Painting stolen by Nazis in WWII to be returned to Florence

An 18th century Dutch painting of a vase of flowers will be returned to the Uffizi gallery in Italy after it was stolen by retreating Wehrmacht soldiers. The German family who acquired it tried to sell it back.  

Digital Culture

Videostill Youtube Wozu Geschichte lernen? (Youtube/MrWissen2go Geschichte)

YouTube in schools: A digital revolution in the classroom

Teachers and parents might not have noticed, but students don't only use YouTube for fun. According to a new study, about half of them watch videos to learn things as well. How does this affect the educational program?  