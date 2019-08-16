This garden gnome is looking for a new home!

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
We asked you to send us pictures showing where this garden gnome would live with you. Find out here if the porcelain original from Thuringen might soon be yours.
Many of you sent us wonderful pictures of where you’d place your garden gnome. We want to thank all participants for their lovely entries!
We gave away one original figure from Germany’s only remaining garden gnome manufacturer. The winner is Anita Vandrei from Canada. Congratulations!
Almost every country has at least one street food. In Berlin, food trucks serve a variety of international dishes to locals. Which street snack is popular where you live? (16.08.2019)
We wanted you to send us a photo of yourself at your most best and important celebration. Find out here whether you have won an exclusive Euromaxx wristwatch.
Jaan Roose from Estonia is one of the best slackliners in the world and a master of tricks. Tips for a visit to Copenhagen. And asado, South America's ancient art of BBQ, comes to Austria.
He directed dark thrillers such as "Psycho," "The Birds" and "Vertigo," but Alfred Hitchcock was smiling while he worked. The legacy of the master of suspense is celebrated in a new book by German publisher Taschen.
Richard Ford is a major American author – and one of the sharpest critics of President Donald Trump. His books are international bestsellers. His first great success came in 1986 with the novel "The Sportswriter".
With its home base in Lviv, Ukraine, the LvivMozArt festival celebrates the region's cultural heritage. The opening concert in the ruins of a synagogue recalls painful episodes in Ukraine's history.
Museums are distancing themselves from patrons with unethical business ties: The Sackler name is being erased from the world's top institutions, and now businessman Warren Kanders has resigned after months of protests.
Teachers and parents might not have noticed, but students don't only use YouTube for fun. According to a new study, about half of them watch videos to learn things as well. How does this affect the educational program?
