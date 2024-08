Nose operations, hair transplants or liposuction: The beauty industry is booming in Turkey. Clinics and agencies are attracting medical tourists from abroad with low prices. Back home in countries like Britain, procedures often cost twice or three times as much. However, cases of botched procedures and even deaths are on the rise. Victims and relatives are demanding accountability. #DWstories

Clinics and agencies advertise cosmetic surgery by showing perfect bodies and plenty of smiles. Countries like Turkey draw customers in with low prices. The majority of procedures are performed well and many clinics and doctors have good reputations. But the highly competitive Turkish market is increasingly attracting ruthless profiteers. In the past five years, at least 28 British women have died as a result of surgeries in Turkey. A report by Gunnar Köhne.