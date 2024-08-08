The Tsaatan - Mongolia’s Nomadic Reindeer Herders

They are known as the "reindeer people”. The Tsaatan live with their families and animals under extreme conditions in the north of Mongolia.

This film is a spectacular journey into a timeless universe that miraculously still exists.

The life of the Tsaatan nomads is based solely on the instinct of the reindeer. This instinct determines where the families set up their tipis and when and where they move on to. Image: Java

Long isolated from the outside world, the nomadic reindeer herders have preserved all the traditions of their ancestors. They practice shamanism and live in simple tents in winter temperatures as low as minus 40 degrees. They say they are happy to live like this. Free, in the midst of sublime and protected nature.

The tipis are made of wood and reindeer skin. Image: Java

Their way of life is in stark contrast to western life. But the modern world has caught up with them. A few years ago, compulsory education was introduced for all children in the region. This raises questions for the Tsaatan. Should they protect their children from progress they consider harmful? Or educate them and give them the opportunity to integrate into today's world?

The introduction of compulsory schooling means that families live apart for months at a time. Image: Java

The nomads know that they have to choose between their traditions and contemporary civilization, between freedom and comfort. The "reindeer people” are at a turning point in their history. Will the Tsaatan manage to preserve their traditions and way of life, even in the face of change?

