DW News

The Timbuktu Manuscripts: From the mists of time to the digital cloud

For decades, Africa has been seen as a continent without written history. But Dr. Abdel Kader Haidara is preserving ancient writings by African scholars who studied at the University of Timbuktu, Mali. These manuscripts date back to the 11th century. They’ve been hidden from the world since then, but now they are accessible by every smartphone.