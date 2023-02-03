The St. Moritz Olympic bob run

1 hour ago 1 hour ago

Every year in St. Moritz, the oldest natural ice track in the world is re-sculpted, before playing host to the world's best bobsleigh and skeleton pilots. We accompany the 15 men responsible for building the world's largest ice sculpture over three weeks of hard work. And we ask Sara Schmied, one of the world's greatest skeleton talents: How does it feel to fly down the ice at 130 km/h?