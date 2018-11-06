The Spice Girls are back: Who is the ultimate girl group?

A video declaring "Breaking Spice News" was posted by the official Spice Girls Twitter account on Monday night, featuring Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Chisholm and Melanie Brown and confirming rumors of a reunion tour.

Fifth band member Victoria Beckham was conspicuously missing from the video. A press release confirmed that fashion designer Beckham is unable to join her former band mates on stage due to "business commitments."

The group last appeared with all five members for a one-off performance during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in London in 2012.

The reunion tour will kick off in Manchester on June 1, 2019, with concerts to follow in Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh, Bristol and London. Tickets will go on sale on Saturday November 10 at 10.30 GMT. During a recent television appearance, Brown suggested that a world tour would follow the UK concert dates.

British singer Jess Glynne has been confirmed as a opening act on the tour.

