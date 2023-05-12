  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
COP28
ReligionGermany

The secrets of Opus Dei - Faith, power, manipulation

December 5, 2023

For many critics, the arch-conservative Catholic community Opus Dei is a diabolical sect. However, Opus Dei (which translates to "Work of God”) sees itself in a very positive light. Even today, it’s very difficult to look into the inner world of the sect.

https://p.dw.com/p/4DN3O

That's because its 90,000 members worldwide have taken a vow of secrecy - and those who have left report persecution if they break that vow. Meanwhile, Opus Dei is working to become the most influential player in the Catholic Church. To this end, it maintains a secret network - including branches in Germany. 
It is no coincidence that the German headquarters are located in Cologne - Germany‘s most powerful Catholic archdiocese. In Germany, Opus Dei is focused on trying to gain a foothold in the field of education, by running daycare centers and schools.
The examination of a daycare center in Munich shows that Opus Dei deliberately conceals its involvement in these institutions. Another component of the network is IESE, the business school of Opus Dei, which also has an offshoot in Germany. It is considered one of the best schools of its kind in the world.
In Spain, where Opus Dei originated, sect members are active in parts of the judicial and educational sectors. The documentary tries to uncover these connections in both Spain and Germany, and lets both victims and experts have their say. It also includes an interview with the head of Opus Dei, Christoph Bockamp.
For the first time, a former member from Germany reports on her ordeal in Opus Dei and the harassment she experienced after she broke away from the sect. Spaniard Carmen Charo developed mental health problems during her time in Opus Dei, due to brainwashing and psychological pressure. Today, she helps others in their journey out of Opus Dei.
Dietmar Scharmitzer is trying to do the same thing with German-speaking people who want to leave, and runs an Internet platform to help inform them. Finally, Marco Politi, an author and Vatican expert from Rome, takes stock of the influence Opus Dei has exerted since the time of Pope John Paul II.

Skip next section More on Religion from Europe

More on Religion from Europe

Italien L'Aquila | Papst Franziskus im Rollstuhl

Pope Francis' L'Aquila trip

The Italian city the pope is visiting is the resting place of the first pontiff ever to resign.
ReligionAugust 28, 202201:18 min
Skip next section More on Religion from around the world

More on Religion from around the world

DW Sendung The 77 Percent | Prophets for Profit

The rise of South Africa's church mafia

The business of fake prophecy flourishes in South Africa. DW delves into this phenomenon.
ReligionMay 26, 202305:37 min
DW Videostill | "Is the unity of the Anglican Church at risk over homosexuality? "

Is Anglican Church unity at risk over homosexuality?

DW speaks to Elias Bongmba, theologian at Rice University in Houston, Texas.
ReligionMarch 4, 202306:13 min
Pilgrims at Friday prayer in Mecca on July 1, 2022, holding umbrellas against the sun

Muslims begin largest Hajj in two years

About 1 million pilgrims are visiting Mecca for a hajj without strict pandemic restrictions — the first since 2019.
ReligionJuly 7, 202201:57 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm