The real reason Germans won't stop speeding

Beatrice Christofaro
7 hours ago

If Germany would implement a speed limit on its highways, it could reduce millions of tons of carbon emissions each year. Most other rich industrial countries already have one. What's behind this German love of speeding?

Residents carry their personal belongings on a flooded street, after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached

Ukraine updates: Kyiv and Moscow trade blame for dam at UN

Conflicts29 minutes ago
