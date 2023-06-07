The real reason Germans won't stop speeding

Cars and TransportationGermanyThe real reason Germans won't stop speedingTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCars and TransportationGermanyBeatrice Christofaro7 hours ago7 hours agoIf Germany would implement a speed limit on its highways, it could reduce millions of tons of carbon emissions each year. Most other rich industrial countries already have one. What's behind this German love of speeding?https://p.dw.com/p/4SFG8Advertisement