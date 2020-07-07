 The Politics of Climate Change - Pakistan’s Himalayan Meltdown | Highlights | DW | 12.04.2022

Highlights

The Politics of Climate Change - Pakistan’s Himalayan Meltdown

Has our warming planet reached a tipping point, or can the process be halted? Pakistan is trying for the latter option.

Pakistan Hitzewelle

Indien Kaschmir Siachen Gletscher

Himalaya means "home of the snow." It’s also home to Earth’s largest glaciers outside the polar regions. But they are melting at the fastest rate in recorded history. Climate change is expected to cause one third of Himalayan glaciers to disappear by the end of this century, threatening the water supply of nearly two billion people in South Asia. As this documentary shows, the Siachen Glacier conflict between India and Pakistan is also about water.

Pakistan - Baumplantagen in Buner und Herosha

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying to mitigate the effects of climate change. He aims to combat rising temperatures, floods and drought through a plan to plant ten billion trees within five years. Khan announced the "10 Billion Tree Tsunami" in 2018. 


