 The Next Generation of Environmentalists | Eco Africa | DW | 17.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Eco Africa

The Next Generation of Environmentalists

To boost environmental awareness in Rwanda, the Biodiversity Conservation Organization (BIOCOOR) has launched a project for the young generation. It is aimed at students in schools, from early childhood to university.

Eco Africa – The Environment Magazine

 

Also on Eco Africa:

 

Eco Africa – The Environment Magazine

DYB Planting Indigenous Trees

Charles Ngotho has planted over 100 species of indigenous trees on his land, enhancing local environmental conditions by protecting natural resources, helping to mitigate the impacts of climate change, as well as reducing noise and carbon pollution.

 

Eco Africa I Namibia Giraffes

Giraffes - You can only protect what you know

While millions are raised for the rescue of iconic species such as lions and rhinos, giraffes have been neglected. Studies show that giraffes live mostly outside protected areas. Scientists estimate that there are only around 110,000 left in Africa.

 

Oktopus

Octopus Fishery Dispute

In Portugal, octopus fishery is traditionally done with octopus pots made from clay. Many fishermen find this too tedious and have begun using traps and plastic containers - which has led to overfishing and plastic waste in the sea.

 

Eco Africa – The Environment Magazine

Making Clean Energy from Peanut Shells

Monkey nuts are a street food staple in Senegal. Now researchers say they’re confident they can use the shells to generate and store energy. Success would mean recycling natural waste and developing a clean energy source.


 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 17.06.2022 – 19:30 UTC
SUN 19.06.2022 – 16:30 UTC
WED 22.06.2022 – 03:30 UTC
WED 22.06.2022 – 12:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

TUE 21.06.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Advertisement