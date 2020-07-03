The Next Generation of Environmentalists

Also on Eco Africa:

DYB Planting Indigenous Trees

Charles Ngotho has planted over 100 species of indigenous trees on his land, enhancing local environmental conditions by protecting natural resources, helping to mitigate the impacts of climate change, as well as reducing noise and carbon pollution.

Giraffes - You can only protect what you know

While millions are raised for the rescue of iconic species such as lions and rhinos, giraffes have been neglected. Studies show that giraffes live mostly outside protected areas. Scientists estimate that there are only around 110,000 left in Africa.

Octopus Fishery Dispute

In Portugal, octopus fishery is traditionally done with octopus pots made from clay. Many fishermen find this too tedious and have begun using traps and plastic containers - which has led to overfishing and plastic waste in the sea.

Making Clean Energy from Peanut Shells

Monkey nuts are a street food staple in Senegal. Now researchers say they’re confident they can use the shells to generate and store energy. Success would mean recycling natural waste and developing a clean energy source.





