The Migration Dilemma

Many Africans dream about a better life in Europe. But reality often looks different. A new DW series explores a major challenge of our time: migration. It provokes hopes and fears, touches individuals and nations alike.

Journalists and correspondents from DW's English for Africa, French for Africa and Hausa departments are now at work on the project in Germany, Italy, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Gambia. They are talking to migrants in the European reception centers, returnees, friends and relatives of those who went missing while on their way to Europe and will also be looking at local and international efforts or provide jobs for young Africans in their own countries.