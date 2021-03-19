Visit the new DW website

The Migration Dilemma

Many Africans dream about a better life in Europe. But reality often looks different. A new DW series explores a major challenge of our time: migration. It provokes hopes and fears, touches individuals and nations alike.

Journalists and correspondents from DW's English for Africa, French for Africa and Hausa departments are now at work on the project in Germany, Italy, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Gambia. They are talking to migrants in the European reception centers, returnees, friends and relatives of those who went missing while on their way to Europe and will also be looking at local and international efforts or provide jobs for young Africans in their own countries.

Opinion: Biden's migration dilemma is reminiscent of Merkel's 19.03.2021

The migrants on the southern US border need help. But so do the countries in Central America that they come from — to dismantle drug cartels and corruption. That is the main challenge, says DW's Carolina Chimoy.
2018 SHEROES forum in Monrovia, Liberia Participants at the SHEROES forum in Monrovia, Liberia October 17-19 2018

Africalink on Air - 18 October 2018 18.10.2018

Women's groups take to the streets to demand justice for raped girls in US charity school+++U.K’s PM May says she's considering an EU proposal to extend the UK's transition out of the bloc+++The Migration Dilemma: Mixed reactions over the future of young Nigerians in Benin City.

Message from Senegal - Assane's message to young Africans 22.12.2017

For some young Africans, the journey to Europe is too risky to even consider.

Message from Senegal: Keeping young people in Thiaroye 22.12.2017

The parents of lost migrants in Senegal are doing everything they can to stop other young people from making the dangerous journey to Europe.

Paul Nkamani's message back home 22.12.2017

Paul Nkamani fled from Cameroon to Europe. Half of the people that were with him on the boat from Morocco to Spain died. While in Spain, he met German filmmaker Jakob Preuss. A documentary featuring Paul's story was be released in 2017. We met Paul in Bonn - here is his "message back home" to anyone thinking of migrating to Europe.

A message from Senegal: Why risk the journey to Europe? 22.12.2017

Why do people choose to risk the dangerous journey to Europe? For many, the lure of better opportunities and providing for their families is even stronger than their fear of death.

The life of an illegal migrant 18.12.2017

Every day life for an illegal migrant is anything but easy, as they work poorly paid jobs and try to avoid living on the streets - all while dealing with the stress of getting caught.

Steps in the asylum process 18.12.2017

Applying for asylum is a long and often complicated process, ranging from rigorous background checks to personal interviews.

Why people are leaving 13.12.2017

What causes people to make the long and often difficult journey to Europe? Unemployment, inequality and high expectations from family and friends are just some of the reasons.

Legal ways for immigration 13.12.2017

From seeking asylum to reuniting with family, there are many ways to migrate to a new country legally. 

Refugee stories: Life in Germany 12.12.2017

How easy is it to settle in a new country, away from family and friends? Patience Makayabu Ngano fled the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) over 10 years ago. Here is Part 2 of her story: Life in Germany

Refugee stories: Fleeing from DRC 12.12.2017

What is it like to leave your country for good? Patience Makayabu Ngano fled the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) over 10 years ago. Here is Part 1 of her story: Leaving home.

27.11.2017 *** A picture taken on November 27, 2017 shows African migrants sitting in a packed room with their beds and blankets, at the Tariq Al-Matar detention centre on the outskirts of the Libyan capital Tripoli. / AFP PHOTO / TAHA JAWASHI (Photo credit should read TAHA JAWASHI/AFP/Getty Images)

The Migration Dilemma: 'We were treated like animals' 02.12.2017

Thousands of African migrants trying to get to Europe end up trapped in Libya. Often they endure abuse, and some are even sold into slavery. DW's Migration Dilemma series looks at why people risk the journey.
Migrants sit in the back of a truck at a local immigration transit centre in the desert town of Agadez, Niger May 25, 2015. African migrants in overcrowded pickup trucks, encouraged by social media messages from friends who survived the perilous journey across the Mediterranean, set off from Agadez, an ancient trading town on the edge of the Sahara, to cross Niger in the uncertain journey towards Europe via Libya, where the collapse of the government has offered an open door for smugglers. Mostly young men, escaping grinding poverty in neighbouring Benin or Burkina Faso, face bandits and often have to pay bribes en route, on top of the hefty payments to people smugglers. International focus on the issue of migration into Europe has sharpened after hundreds of migrants drowned while trying to cross the sea from North Africa in overcrowded and unsafe vessels. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Y

Cemetery in the desert: Migrants in Niger 27.11.2017

Niger is one of the poorest countries in the world. Despite this, tens of thousands of migrants make their way to Niger every year. Some are fleeing Islamic terror groups in neighboring countries, while others want to get to Libya and Europe.

The risks of irregular migration 22.11.2017

Thousands of people have died in the quest to reach Europe through dangerous means. Despite diverse efforts by African and EU governments to curb migration, little has changed as more people try to reach Europe even at the peril of their lives.

Niger: Death lurks in the desert 15.09.2017

Many risks awaits migrants in the desert. Human traffickers take more and more dangerous roads to avoid authorities.

