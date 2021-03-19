Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Many Africans dream about a better life in Europe. But reality often looks different. A new DW series explores a major challenge of our time: migration. It provokes hopes and fears, touches individuals and nations alike.
Journalists and correspondents from DW's English for Africa, French for Africa and Hausa departments are now at work on the project in Germany, Italy, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Gambia. They are talking to migrants in the European reception centers, returnees, friends and relatives of those who went missing while on their way to Europe and will also be looking at local and international efforts or provide jobs for young Africans in their own countries.
Women's groups take to the streets to demand justice for raped girls in US charity school+++U.K’s PM May says she's considering an EU proposal to extend the UK's transition out of the bloc+++The Migration Dilemma: Mixed reactions over the future of young Nigerians in Benin City.
Paul Nkamani fled from Cameroon to Europe. Half of the people that were with him on the boat from Morocco to Spain died. While in Spain, he met German filmmaker Jakob Preuss. A documentary featuring Paul's story was be released in 2017. We met Paul in Bonn - here is his "message back home" to anyone thinking of migrating to Europe.