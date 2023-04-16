The meaning of marriage

Marriage was once seen as a social and economic necessity. The equation that marriage makes us happy and divorce is a failure still prevails in many societies. But does one really have to get married to become happy? In this episode of HER, we want to explore the different ways women navigate the topic of marriage. What does it mean to them?
A series that tells the stories of women from Asia who are breaking stereotypes and voicing their opinions loud and clear. In each episode, three women share their perspectives on universal and existential topics.