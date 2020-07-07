 The Longest Voyage - Magellan’s Journey Around the World | Highlights | DW | 03.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Highlights

The Longest Voyage - Magellan’s Journey Around the World

2022 marks the 500th anniversary of Magellan's circumnavigation of the globe. It was a turning point in history: an incredible three-year voyage that ushered in a new age.

Dokumentation Aufbruch ins Ungewisse – Magellans Reise um die Welt

Dokumentation Aufbruch ins Ungewisse – Magellans Reise um die Welt

Before this epic journey, mankind‘s view of the world had been completely different: The seas were believed to be inhabited by monsters, and people had no idea how the world’s lands were connected. By sailing around the world, Ferdinand Magellan and Juan Sebastián Elcano mapped the globe. The two explorers also opened the door to mankind's next exploratory challenge: the journey into space. 

Dokumentation Aufbruch ins Ungewisse – Magellans Reise um die Welt

Like Magellan, today's astronauts are traveling into the unknown. The similarities between modern space exploration and the Age of Discovery are remarkable. Both the "space race" and the Age of Discovery were born of competition between two superpowers.  Five hundred years ago, it was the kingdoms of Spain and Portugal; in the 20th century, it was the United States and the Soviet Union. 

Dokumentation Aufbruch ins Ungewisse – Magellans Reise um die Welt

‘The Longest Voyage’ is an animated documentary from the award-winning team behind ’30 Years of Darkness’. The first journey to the moon and the first voyage around the world: Twin stories of two of humanity’s greatest achievements. 



Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 07.09.2022 – 01:15 UTC
WED 07.09.2022 – 04:15 UTC
WED 07.09.2022 – 18.15 UTC 
THU 08.09.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 10.09.2022 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 11.09.2022 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 08.09.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 11.09.2022 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Advertisement