  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
World Economic Forum
Climate protests
7 images
ScienceGlobal issues
Fred Schwaller
8 hours ago
https://p.dw.com/p/4M86I
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A US soldier watches on as a tank fires at the Grafenwöhr training area

Ukraine updates: US trains Ukrainian forces in Germany

Conflicts1 minute ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

South Sudan U20 team

Through football, South Sudan's youth forge ahead

Through football, South Sudan's youth forge ahead

Sports4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Two Indian students pose for a selfie with a worker from Gannon University's office of global support and student engagement

Will foreign universities succeed in India?

Will foreign universities succeed in India?

Education5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

young people removing green vegetables out of a blue bin

Food from the trash can: Will dumpster diving soon be legal?

Food from the trash can: Will dumpster diving soon be legal?

Law and JusticeJanuary 15, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Nato soldier in front of a tank

More NATO members pushing for higher defense spending

More NATO members pushing for higher defense spending

Conflicts51 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of Abu Dhabi's National Oil Company and president-to-be of the upcoming COP28

New COP28 head also boss of one of biggest oil companies

New COP28 head also boss of one of biggest oil companies

Politics4 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden

Biden classified documents probe: What you need to know

Biden classified documents probe: What you need to know

PoliticsJanuary 13, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Peru I Peruaner protestieren und fordern den Rücktritt von Präsident Boluarte

Peru's leader apologizes but refuses to resign

Peru's leader apologizes but refuses to resign

PoliticsJanuary 14, 202301:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage