 The island of Elba

euromaxx extratour

The island of Elba

Napoleon Bonaparte made Italy's third-largest island famous when he had to abdicate the French throne and was exiled to Elba. But the island has more to offer than its history - it boasts beautiful beaches and bays.

The island of Elba  

