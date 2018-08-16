The island of Elba  

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Napoleon Bonaparte made Italy's third-largest island famous when he had to abdicate the French throne and was exiled to Elba. But the island has more to offer than its history - it boasts beautiful beaches and bays.
We asked you to tell us what type of holiday you like best. As a thank you for participating, we gave away a watch designed exclusively for Euromaxx. You can find out if your name was chosen in our drawing here.
The residents of the Italian island of Elba love seafood. Luciano Casini has owned the "Il Chiasso" restaurant in the town of Capoliveri since 1972. On today's edition of Euromaxx, Casini prepares an octopus soup.
Russia's summer vacationers are setting their sights on a tiny Bulgarian town along the Black Sea. Many local residents welcome the visitors and the rubles they bring. Others are more skeptical.
Sleeping under the stars - a night at the no-star-hotel in Switzerland. And: a replica of the legendary 2CV made from wood. Plus: ‘Dinner in the Sky’ - gourmet dining 50 meters above the ground.
Maja Kuczyńska – the woman who dances with the wind. The 18-year-old Pole is Europe’s star of indoor skydiving. She carries out her elegant, fast, and flexible figures in a wind tunnel where air moves at 300 km/h.
A Finnish magician tries out his sleight of hand on dogs – with astonishing results. Jose Ahonen has turned into a YouTube star when he decided to upload videos of his experiments online.
Two white camels on the shore of Sørøya Island. The Saetereng family wants to stimulate tourism in northern Norway. The two Bactrian camels are the foundation of the creative center which the family is planning.
