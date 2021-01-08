The International Space Station - Peace in Space?

The sanctions levied on Russia for its war on Ukraine also affect space exploration. Russia is a key parter of the ISS. Will the ISS remain a peaceful international cooperation for much longer? A lot hangs in the balance in space.

Also on Tomorrow Today:

The future of satellite internet access

How does space-based internet access work? Is it possible to provide satellite internet coverage for even the remotest regions on Earth? How fast is it and what are the downsides — and is it any good for the environment?

The James Webb Space Telescope: views of the abyss

The James Webb Space Telescope takes us deeper into space than ever before. It also brings astronomer Knud Jahnke much closer to black holes. But how do they form? How do they affect galaxies and why do they exert such a pull on their surroundings?

Just ask! Where does the wind come from?

This week's Tomorrow Today viewer question comes from Bismark Mutuma.

Revealing bird's-eye archeology

Aircraft opens up new worlds to archeologists as the remains of buildings buried for thousands of years become visible from the air. We join an aerial archeologist in the skies of North Rhine-Westphalia, where countless Roman ruins remain hidden in the ground.

