The International Security Assistance Force (ISAF)

ISAF was a NATO-led security mission in Afghanistan, established by the United Nations in 2001. Its main purpose was to train the Afghan forces and assist in rebuilding government institutions.

ISAF was initially tasked with securing Kabul from the Taliban, al Qaeda and factional warlords, to help the Afghan Transitional Administration of Hamid Karzai to work.