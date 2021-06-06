Visit the new DW website

The International Security Assistance Force (ISAF)

ISAF was a NATO-led security mission in Afghanistan, established by the United Nations in 2001. Its main purpose was to train the Afghan forces and assist in rebuilding government institutions.

ISAF was initially tasked with securing Kabul from the Taliban, al Qaeda and factional warlords, to help the Afghan Transitional Administration of Hamid Karzai to work. This is an automatic compilation of DW Content pertaining to ISAF.

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN-MAY 31: Afghan special force commando unit officers and soldiers attend a graduation ceremony at the military academy in Kabul, Afghanistan, on May 31, 2021. At least hundreds Afghan special force commando officers and soldiers including women were graduated. According to the reports, the Taliban have significantly increased violence immediately across the Afghanistan after the US, and NATO forces began the last phase of their pull out of the country on 01 May. Haroon Sabawoon / Anadolu Agency

Afghanistan: Several killed in attacks blamed on Taliban 06.06.2021

Scores of civilians and Afghan troops are dead, missing and wounded following multiple attacks.
01/02/2010 Qais Jalal (Name geändert) während seiner Zeit als Ortskraft in Afghanistan Copyright: DW

Former Afghan Bundeswehr employees: Unsafe at home, insecure in Germany 13.12.2019

During the ISAF mission in Afghanistan, a large number of civilian employees helped the German army. For some, the job became life-threatening. They had to flee, but they do not feel wanted in Germany.
ARCHIV 2015 **** Members of the Taliban gather at the site of the execution of three men accused of murdering a couple during a robbery in Ghazni province, Afghanistan April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Western professors freed in prisoner swap with Taliban 19.11.2019

Afghanistan has freed three Taliban figures in exchange for the release of two Western hostages. Officials hope the exchange will help rekindle peace talks with the militant group.
ARCHIV - Ein Soldat des deutschen ISAF-Kontingents patrouilliert in der Umgebung von Faisabad in Afghanistan (Archivfoto vom 05.10.2008). Die NATO führt die 56000 Mann starke Afghanistan-Truppe ISAF. Foto: Maurizio Gambarini (zu dpa-Themenpaket NATO-Gipfel vom 11.03.2009) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany to extend Afghanistan military mission 13.02.2019

The German government has opted to extend the Bundeswehr's mission in Afghanistan for another year. The move defies concerns that the US is preparing to pull out of the country, rendering Germany's contribution futile.
09.11.2018, Russland, Moskau: 5693885 09.11.2018 A name plate of Taliban movement is pictured during the second round of Moscow format talks on the Afghan settlement, in Moscow, Russia, November 9, 2018. Vladimir Astapkovich / Sputnik Foto: Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik/dpa |

Opinion: Western intervention in Afghanistan is a failure 28.01.2019

Holding peace talks with the Taliban is scandalous — and yet the group appears set to govern in a power-sharing deal as Afghanistan prepares for a leadership void. The future looks grim, DW's Florian Weigand writes.
18.12.2017 *** Verteidigungsministerin Ursula von der Leyen (CDU) singt am 18.12.2017 auf dem Weihnachtsmarkt im Feldlager Camp Marmal in Masar-i-Scharif in Afghanistan mit Soldatinnen und Soldaten der Bundeswehr Weihnachtslieder. Von der Leyen hält sich zum traditionellen Truppenbesuch vor Weihnachten in Afghanistan auf. Foto: Michael Kappeler/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

German defense minister backs longer Afghanistan mission 18.12.2017

On a visit to German troops in Afghanistan, Ursula von der Leyen has said that ISAF was too hasty in its withdrawal from the country. And she voiced little hope that the conflict there would end anytime soon.
An Afghan man reacts at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017.REUTERS/Omar Sobhani TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Afghanistan waiting for new US strategy under Trump 04.08.2017

Reports of delays from President Donald Trump's administration in presenting a new strategy for the war in Afghanistan indicate dissonance in the White House on how to resolve the conflict.
07.09.2016 The first ever cargo train from China arrived in the main Hairtan port located in North of Afghanistan on Wednesday, boosting hopes among the Afghan officials to find access to alternative routes for transit. (c) DW/Hamid Safi

The Taliban and China's quest for Afghan copper 02.12.2016

Instead of attacking development projects, the Taliban now claim that they want to support and even protect foreign investments in Afghanistan. A Chinese copper mining project could be revived soon.
10.12.2015 ***** Army personnel attend a roll call prior to boarding a German airforce Airbus A400M military aircraft at German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel, northern Germany December 10, 2015. The first the German air force Tornado reconnaissance jets will take off for Turkey's Incirlik air base on Thursday, to support the military campaign against Islamic State. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer Copyright: Reuters/F. Bimmer

German Bundestag votes in favor of expanding military missions 17.12.2015

Parliamentarians have voted in favor of expanding Germany's involvement in two key military missions. The vote came two weeks after Germany also agreed to send troops to assist the international coalition against "IS."
07.12.2015+++ Bundesverteidigungsministerin Ursula von der Leyen (CDU), Brigadegeneral Andreas Hannemann und Generalleutnant Markus Kneip (r) nehmen am 07.12.2015 im Camp Marmal in Masar-i-Scharif (Afghanistan) an einer Informationsveranstaltung teil. Die Verteidigungsministerin besucht für zwei Tage Afghanistan. Foto: Kay Nietfeld/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ +++(C) picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld

What's going wrong in Afghanistan? 12.12.2015

In Mazar-i-Sharif, the German defense minister was self-critical. Mistakes have been made and the situation underestimated, she said. The question remains: Can the mistakes be repaired?
ACHTUNG: NUR ZUR BERICHTERSTATTUNG ÜBER DEN FILM UND NUR BIS ZUM 30.5.2015 NUTZEN; SPÄTER AUCH DANN NICHT, WENN ÜBER AMERICAN SNIPER BERICHTET WIRD AS-01788r AS-FP-0190 Film Name: American Sniper Copyright: ©2014 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC., WV FILMS IV LLC AND RATPAC-DUNE ENTERTAINMENT LLC-U.S., CANADA, BAHAMAS & BERMUDA. ©2014 VILLAGE ROADSHOW FILMS (BVI) LIMITED, WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND RATPAC-DUNE ENTERTAINMENT LLC-ALL OTHER TERRITORIES. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Caption: BRADLEY COOPER as Chris Kyle in Warner Bros. Pictures' and Village Roadshow Pictures' drama AMERICAN SNIPER, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and in select territories by Village Roadshow Pictures.

'Sniper' plays to Germany's American stereotypes 26.02.2015

As "American Sniper" divides US society, Germany is befuddled, as always, by the unbridled patriotism of their North American friends. Here, the military isn't a source of pride, and combat deaths aren't talked about.
epa03640154 Afghan Army soldiers escort some 26 Afghan prisoners following their release during the Bagram Prison handover ceremony, on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, 25 March 2013. US forces in Afghanistan officially transferred control of Bagram jail to the Afghan Defence Ministry on 25 March, the international military forces said. The United States have repeatedly postponed the handover amid fears Taliban militants could be allowed to return to the battlefield. The Afghan government has renamed the facility the Afghan National Detention Facility at Parwan. EPA/S. SABAWOON

UN: Torture persists in Afghanistan detention centers 25.02.2015

The UN has released a report indicating that around one-third of detainees experienced torture or mistreatment while being held by Afghan security forces. This represents a drop in the number of detainees tortured.
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers keep watch at the gate of a British-run military training academy Camp Qargha, in Kabul August 5, 2014. The U.S.-led coalition in Afghanistan said there had been an incident between Afghan and foreign troops at a British-run military training academy in Kabul on Tuesday, and sources added that casualties were feared. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani (AFGHANISTAN - Tags: CIVIL UNREST MILITARY POLITICS)

American contractors killed in insider attack in Kabul 29.01.2015

Several US contractors were killed when an apparent member of the Afghanistan security forces opened fire at Kabul's military airport. So-called "green on blue" attacks have served to foster mutual distrust.
NATO-ISAF commander, General John Campbell and Command Sergeant Major Delbert Byers roll the ISAF flag during the casing of colour held at the coalition headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan. NATO-led coalition forces held a flag-changing ceremony in Kabul amidst tight security to mark the end of their 13-year-old active combat and start a new train, advise, and assist mission from January 1. It was attended by top military and civilian officials, including Afghan National Security Advisor Hanif Atmar. The new Resolute Support Mission includes some 13,000 foreign troops acting as trainers and advisors for Afghan forces, after the combat mission ends on December 31. (R: Commander Joint Force Command Brunssum, General Hans-Lothar Domroese) Photo: Subel Bhandari/dpa

What can NATO's new Afghanistan mission achieve? 06.01.2015

The year 2015 heralded the start of a new phase of support for Afghanistan's forces. But can NATO's smaller two-year 'training and support' mission help stabilize a country still plagued by a resurgent insurgency?
NATO-ISAF commander, General John Campbell and Command Sergeant Major Delbert Byers roll the ISAF flag during the casing of colour held at the coalition headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan. NATO-led coalition forces held a flag-changing ceremony in Kabul amidst tight security to mark the end of their 13-year-old active combat and start a new train, advise, and assist mission from January 1. It was attended by top military and civilian officials, including Afghan National Security Advisor Hanif Atmar. The new Resolute Support Mission includes some 13,000 foreign troops acting as trainers and advisors for Afghan forces, after the combat mission ends on December 31. (R: Commander Joint Force Command Brunssum, General Hans-Lothar Domroese) Photo: Subel Bhandari/dpa

Afghan President Ghani says US should re-think deadline 05.01.2015

The deadline date for a final US pullout from Afghanistan ought to be "re-examined," according to the country's President Ashraf Ghani. Speaking in a television interview, he said real progress was possible.
German Bundeswehr army soldiers with Echo company, 401 mechanised infantry battalion of the ISAF Quick Reaction Force (QRF) take aim with their weapons during a patrol on the outskirts of Mazar-e-Sharif, north of Kabul, in this file picture taken December 10, 2009. German government on November 19, 2014 discussed the participation of Germany in NATO's Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan from January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files (AFGHANISTAN - Tags: MILITARY CONFLICT POLITICS)

German Bundeswehr's role in targeted Taliban killings in Afghanistan 31.12.2014

What role did the Bundeswehr play in the targeted killings of Taliban fighters in Afghanistan? Secret documents reveal that it supplied information for NATO death lists.
