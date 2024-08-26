The Indochina War - The Untold Story

The Indochina War - The Untold StoryAugust 26, 2024
During the Second World War, Japan occupied large parts of Indochina -- present-day Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia. After the Japanese surrender in August 1945, the Vietnamese Viet Minh group attempted to create an independent, Communist Vietnam.
Under the leadership of Ho Chi Minh, this was initially hoped to be achieved peacefully.
But the French government wanted to hold on to its colony and sent troops to Southeast Asia. The ensuing battles between the Viet Minh and the French forces, including local soldiers fighting on the side of the French, were marked by extreme ferocity. While the Viet Minh were soon supported by Communist China, the USA became involved in the conflict on the French side.
The documentary tells the story of this war of independence, which ended in 1954 with the defeat of the French. The film also looks at how this led first to the division of Vietnam and then to the Vietnam War.
