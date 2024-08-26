  1. Skip to content
ConflictsVietnam

The Indochina War - The Untold Story

August 26, 2024

The Indochina War was one of the bloodiest chapters in French colonial history. Beginning in 1946, the Vietnamese fought to gain their independence from France. Hundreds of thousands of people died in the fighting.

The Indochina War - The Untold Story
The Indochina War (1946 to 1954), also known as the First Indochina War or the French Indochina War, was a war in French Indochina between France and the League for the Independence of Vietnam (Việt Minh), which was led by the Vietnamese communists. Image: Cineteve

During the Second World War, Japan occupied large parts of Indochina -- present-day Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia. After the Japanese surrender in August 1945, the Vietnamese Viet Minh group attempted to create an independent, Communist Vietnam.

The Indochina War - The Untold Story
Ho Chi Minh was a revolutionary, head of state of Vietnam and the most important politician in recent Vietnamese history. He became a symbol of the quest for self-determination.Image: Cineteve

Under the leadership of Ho Chi Minh, this was initially hoped to be achieved peacefully. 

The Indochina War - The Untold Story
The war was very costly and reached its climax in the Battle of Diên Biên Phu, which began on 13 March 1954. On 7 May, the French army surrendered and the Vietnamese troops took more than 11,000 prisoners.Image: Cineteve

But the French government wanted to hold on to its colony and sent troops to Southeast Asia. The ensuing battles between the Viet Minh and the French forces, including local soldiers fighting on the side of the French, were marked by extreme ferocity. While the Viet Minh were soon supported by Communist China, the USA became involved in the conflict on the French side. 

The Indochina War - The Untold Story
Image: Cineteve

The documentary tells the story of this war of independence, which ended in 1954 with the defeat of the French. The film also looks at how this led first to the division of Vietnam and then to the Vietnam War.

