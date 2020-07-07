The Healing Power of Music

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Music affects all levels of the human brain, and directly affects our emotions. Music shapes us in the womb, touches us deeply and can even drive us to perform at our peak.
And it can help us to live healthier and happier lives.
Neuroscientists like Peter Vuust and Stefan Kölsch are researching the secrets of rhythms and melodies by studying how our brains function and develop. From the University of Bergen in Norway, Stefan Kölsch believes that music may help our bodies to activate healing powers better than many drugs can.
When we cook, we hum along to pop songs on the radio. We clap to the beat when a particularly groovy song comes on. Peter Vuust from the Music in the Brain Institute in Aarhus, Denmark, has researched the secret of the groove and knows why there are some songs we just can't sit still to.
In sports, high-energy beats can also motivate better performance. Tom Fritz from the Max Planck Institute in Leipzig has discovered that if we produce the music ourselves during training, we are even more effective. The documentary "The Power of Sounds - Music as Medicine" examines the positive influence music has on us - from infancy to old age.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
FRI 13.05.2022 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 13.05.2022 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 13.05.2022 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 14.05.2022 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 14.05.2022 – 15:15 UTC
SUN 15.05.2022 – 19:15 UTC
MON 16.05.2022 – 09:15 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1| Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
MON 16.05.2022 – 09:15 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3