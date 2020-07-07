The Healing Power of Music

And it can help us to live healthier and happier lives.

Neuroscientists like Peter Vuust and Stefan Kölsch are researching the secrets of rhythms and melodies by studying how our brains function and develop. From the University of Bergen in Norway, Stefan Kölsch believes that music may help our bodies to activate healing powers better than many drugs can.



When we cook, we hum along to pop songs on the radio. We clap to the beat when a particularly groovy song comes on. Peter Vuust from the Music in the Brain Institute in Aarhus, Denmark, has researched the secret of the groove and knows why there are some songs we just can't sit still to.





In sports, high-energy beats can also motivate better performance. Tom Fritz from the Max Planck Institute in Leipzig has discovered that if we produce the music ourselves during training, we are even more effective. The documentary "The Power of Sounds - Music as Medicine" examines the positive influence music has on us - from infancy to old age.



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

FRI 13.05.2022 – 01:15 UTC

FRI 13.05.2022 – 04:15 UTC

FRI 13.05.2022 – 18:15 UTC

SAT 14.05.2022 – 12:15 UTC

SAT 14.05.2022 – 15:15 UTC

SUN 15.05.2022 – 19:15 UTC

MON 16.05.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1| Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 16.05.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3