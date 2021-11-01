 The global climate crisis - How to tackle the floods? | Close up - The Current Affairs Documentary | DW | 13.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Close up

The global climate crisis - How to tackle the floods?

Extreme weather is occurring more frequently worldwide. Rising sea levels and heavy rain are causing devastating floods. Most researchers agree that these are the consequences of climate change. But what can we do to protect ourselves?

Watch video 28:31

In July 2021, the Ahr Valley in western Germany was hit by a flash flood after heavy rainfall. Over 100 people were killed, thousands of homes were severely damaged. Experts are calling it the ‘flood of the century’. Yet extreme weather events such as the Ahr Valley floods have become more frequent in recent years - not only in Germany but worldwide. Mozambique has been hit by devastating cyclones for the third year running. In Bangladesh, the monsoon season has become heavier and more unpredictable due to climate change. More and more land has been flooded as a result. At the same time, heavy storms that cause flooding and rising sea levels threaten the south of the country. Experts estimate that 30 per cent of Bangladesh will be permanently flooded in a few years, making millions of people climate refugees. Wealthy countries such as Germany are now investing billions in the battle against the floods. The Netherlands have long pioneered in flood management, building powerful pumping stations, ever higher dikes and flood barriers. None of these options are available to poor countries. All they can do, along with improving early flood warning systems, is to resettle the people affected. The film ‘Global Climate Crisis - How to Tackle the floods?’ shows the unequal fight against the consequences of climate change with examples from Germany, the Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Mozambique.

More in the Media Center

Wundermittel Wasserstoff - Bringt die saubere Energie mehr Klimaschutz? --- Nutzung auf dw.com in Verbindung mit den einzelnen Produktionen freigegeben.

Green Hydrogen - Climate Hope or Hype? 01.11.2021

Der Klima-Deal der EU - Alles heiße Luft? 11454 ZDF Nutzung auf dw.com in Verbindung mit den einzelnen Produktionen freigegeben.

The EU climate deal - A load of hot air? 26.10.2021

Die Fast-Fashion Lüge Filmstil aus 'Die Fast-Fashion Lüge' Dokumentation.

The fast fashion lie - the empty promise of recycling? 19.10.2021

Es ist für die Nutzung auf dw.com in Verbindung mit der einzelnen Produktion freigegeben. via Amine Ardhaoui Feature-Titel: Die verunsicherte Republik - Deutschland vor der Wahl Feature-Nr.: 11433 Lizenzgeber: DW / Eigenproduktion

The restless republic: Germany before the election 21.09.2021

More from Close up

Nahaufnahme für den 06.12.2021: Feature-Titel: La Bestia - Mit dem Todeszug Richtung USA Feature-Nr.: 11508

La Bestia - Hitching a ride on the Death Train 06.12.2021

Ware Pflegekraft? - Das fragwürdige Geschäft privater Vermittlungsagenturen Feature-Nr.: 11444 Lizenzgeber: ZDF

Care workers - a commodity? The dubious business of private recruitment agencies 29.11.2021

Portugal - Modernes Sklaventum für den EU-Pass Bildbeschreibungen (1-2 Sätze): Filmstil aus 'Portugal: Modernes Sklaventum für den EU-Pass' Dokumentation Copyright: ©SWR Schlagworte: Dokumentation, EU, Portugal

Portugal's "Raspberry Visa" - Foreign workers toil for an EU passport 23.11.2021

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

Disappearing beaches - The trouble with sand 09.11.2021

Read also

Feature-Titel: Klimakrise Global - Was tun gegen die Flut? Feature-Nr.: 11430 Lizenzgeber: DW

The Global Climate Crisis - How to Tackle the Floods? 01.10.2021

Extreme weather is occurring more frequently worldwide. Rising sea levels and heavy rain are causing devastating floods. Most researchers agree that these are the consequences of climate change.

Dokumentation Ein Fluss in Gefahr - Bangladeschs verseuchtes Delta Sendedatum: 11. Dezember 2021 Thema: Klimakatastrophe in Bangladesch und ihre Auswirkungen auf die Bevölkerung Beschreibung: Bangladesch kämpft darum, sich über Wasser zu halten. Bis 2050 wird jeder siebte Einwohner des Landes durch klimabedingte Faktoren vertrieben werden. Fotograf: © tvf (Stills aus einer tvf-Doku) Rechte: Verwendung nur im Zusammenhang mit dieser Dokumentation

Once Upon a River - Bangladesh's polluted delta 09.11.2021

Bangladesh is struggling just to stay afloat. Literally: By 2050, it’s estimated that climate issues will displace one in seven of the country's inhabitants.

In der Eifel haben heftige Regenf‰lle und Dauerregen f¸r ‹berschwemmungen und ‹berflutungen gesorgt. Im Ahrtal trat der Fluss vielerorts ¸ber die Ufer und ¸berschwemmte nicht nur Keller sondern ganze Ortschaften. Im Bild der Ort Dernau Landkreis Ahrweiler, der beinahe komplett von den Wassermassen geflutet wurde. Viele Menschen verloren alles. Dernau, 15.07.2021 *** In the Eifel heavy rains and continuous rain have caused floods and inundations In the Ahr valley the river overflowed its banks in many places and flooded not only cellars but also whole villages In the picture the village Dernau district Ahrweiler , which was almost completely flooded by the water masses Many people lost everything Dernau, 15 07 2021 Foto:xC.xHardtx/xFuturexImage

After the flood: rebuild or relocate? 15.11.2021

Following the deadly flash flood that devastated villages in Germany's Ahr Valley, many residents are hoping to return. But experts say there needs to be a fundamental change in how we build in areas at risk of floods.

June 11, 2021 - LAKE MEAD NRA U.S. - Hoover Dam is seen on the border between Arizona and Nevada. Hoover Dam, completed in 1936, impounds Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States by volume. Almost the entire Southwest of the United States is mired in various stages of drought, resulting in falling water levels at the nation's two largest reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell. The white ''bathtub ring'' on the rocks is from mineral deposits left by higher levels of water. (Credit Image: © David Becker/ZUMA Wire

Can hydropower withstand a future of extreme weather? 27.08.2021

Hydropower has long been seen as a reliable renewable energy source. But during drought and heavy rain, hydropower plants often come to a standstill. Will climate change spell the end for this clean energy alternative?