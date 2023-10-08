  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
SportsAfrica

The Flip Side: African football arrives at Women's World Cup

Cai Nebe | George Okach | Chrispin Mwakideu
1 hour ago

While all African sides have bowed out of the Women's World Cup, their performance at the Women's World Cup has been historic - for both men and women, and has signalled a shift in the power of women's football.

https://p.dw.com/p/4V54D
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

House and palm trees burning.

Hawaii wildfires: Raging inferno on Maui

Catastrophe5 hours ago11 images
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protesters hold an anti-France placard during a demonstration on independence day in Niamey.

Niger coup: What is Russia's role?

Niger coup: What is Russia's role?

ConflictsAugust 10, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Alice Weidel looking pleased

China courts Germany's far-right populist AfD

China courts Germany's far-right populist AfD

Politics5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Taurus missile and Tornado plane

Why Ukraine wants Germany's Taurus missile

Why Ukraine wants Germany's Taurus missile

Conflicts5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A large crowd of people waving Polish and EU flags and holding up banners take part in an anti-government, pro-opposition march initiated by Donald Tusk, Warsaw, Poland, June 4, 2023

What's at stake in Poland's fall election?

What's at stake in Poland's fall election?

Politics8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

View of two surveillance cameras in Tehran against the backdrop of a giant mural depicting the spiritual leader of the Iranian revolution, Ayatollah Khomeini, and Iran's current supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran tightens control of women's dress code

Iran tightens control of women's dress code

Human RightsAugust 9, 202303:29 min
More from Middle East

North America

Dj in studio puts needle on record

How teenagers from the Bronx invented hip-hop 50 years ago

How teenagers from the Bronx invented hip-hop 50 years ago

Music9 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Ecuador Präsidentschaftskandidat Fernando Villavicencio wurde in Quito erschossen

Presidential candidate assassinated at rally in Ecuador

Presidential candidate assassinated at rally in Ecuador

CrimeAugust 10, 202302:24 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage