The Flip Side: African football arrives at Women's World Cup

SportsAfricaThe Flip Side: African football arrives at Women's World CupTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSportsAfricaCai Nebe | George Okach | Chrispin Mwakideu1 hour ago1 hour agoWhile all African sides have bowed out of the Women's World Cup, their performance at the Women's World Cup has been historic - for both men and women, and has signalled a shift in the power of women's football. https://p.dw.com/p/4V54DAdvertisement