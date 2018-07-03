 The fiber optic cables that deliver your internet can also detect earthquakes | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 04.07.2018

Science

The fiber optic cables that deliver your internet can also detect earthquakes

Seismographs are highly sensitive devices, and they do a good job of registering earthquakes at specific locations. But fiber optic cables — the data lines that delivered these words — can do much, much better.

Hammerschlag-Proben für Seismologische Messungen mit Glasfaser des GFZ Potsdam (GFZ/P. Jousset)

GFZ Researchers test the reaction in a fibre optic cable and in seismometers with a sledge-hammer.

A trembling needle moves slowly over a roll of paper. If a truck rumbles by, the amplitude gets stronger. If an earthquake occurs — or if someone sets off an atomic bomb underground — the needle will vibrate even more, registering the strength and duration of the event.

This is how seismographs have worked for centuries.

Nowadays, seismometer data isn't recorded on paper. The information is transferred directly to computers worldwide in a matter of seconds, at which point earthquake researchers can analyze it.

As interconnected as it all sounds, though, a weak point remains: The seismometers are usually located at huge distances from one another, all across our globe — often hundreds of kilometers apart. Scientists are then forced to reconstruct the location and magnitude of an earthquake from the records of the nearest seismometers.

This can lead to inaccuracies.

Every four meters

Now, an international team around Philippe Jousset and Thomas Reinsch from the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) have developed a new approach to measure vibrations — using conventional fiber optic data lines.

On the peninsula of Reykjanes in Iceland, they sent laser pulses through a 15-kilometer (nine-mile) data transmission cable that had long been used for telecommunications there.

This cable runs over a known fracture zone between the American and Eurasian continental plates. In order to obtain comparative data, the researchers also installed a dense network of seismometers in the area.

But what they saw using the cable surprised them.

"Our measurements using fiber optic cables depicted the ground far more accurately than ever before," Jousset reported. He added that it was as if a seismometer had been installed every four meters.

Read More: Why an eruption of Bali's Mount Agung is so dangerous

 

 

GFZ-GGeophysicist Charlotte Krawczyk (GFZ)

Geophysicist Charlotte Krawczyk of the GFZ also teaches Seismology at the Technical University Berlin.

So how does it work?

"When producing the glass fibers, non-homogeneities remain in the cable," said geophysicist Charlotte Krawczyk, who was involved in the work. "We take advantage of these disturbances, because light is reflected at these points when we send a laser pulse."

In other words, natural kinks in the cable scatter light pulses in a stable, consistent pattern. If the length of the glass fiber changes during an earthquake, the positions of those scattering centers change relative to one another. These tiny differences can be measured by seismologists.

The data from the glass fiber method even revealed further fracture zones and slow soil deformations that lasted several minutes. Detecting such movements is not possible with conventional seismometers.

 

Though the method is not completely new — physicists have been using fiber optic cables to monitor oil production in wells for years, says Krawczyk — it could nevertheless completely change geological research.

Hammerschlag-Proben für Seismologische Messungen mit Glasfaser des GFZ Potsdam (GFZ/P. Jousset)

The tested optic fibre cable crosses a fault line in a remote region of Iceland

This is because there are already networks of fiber optic cables all over the world, laid underground and under the sea by telecommunications companies.

The geophysicists estimate that this new method could make it possible take a particular cable and examine up to 50 kilometers of its length for seismological activity.

A wealth of highly precise data could thus be obtained, particularly in urban centers that are highly threatened by earthquakes, such as San Francisco, Istanbul, Mexico City or Tokyo. There are also numerous communication cables in remote regions as well, meaning the fiber optic method could be used there, too.

The technology is also cost-effective. To perform the measurements, the geophysicists only need to use a single fiber from a huge communication cable. Beyond the earthquake data gained from the cable's movements, scientists could also detect changes in water pressure due to wave movements during storms, for example.

That said, the widespread use of fiber optic cables as seismometers will certainly not come overnight. Installing the devices will require negotiations with telecommunications companies and investments in the equipment itself.

Krawczyk hopes, however, that the technology could prevail in the medium term — throughout the entire world.

"That," he told DW, "would be a dream for us!"

  • Damage from the Chilean earthquake of 1960 (Getty Images/AFP)

    When Mother Nature gets angry, really angry

    Most powerful earthquake ever recorded

    The most powerful earthquake ever recorded hit Chile's coast in May 1960. The quake, 9.5 on the Richter scale, lasted almost 10 minutes, resulting in massive infrastructure damage. Around 5,700 people were killed in Chile while the resulting tsunami left 130 people dead in Japan and another 61 in Hawaii. This picture shows the remains of Corral harbor in Chile's Valdivia province.

  • Damage from the 1964 Alaskan earthquake (Getty Images/Central Press)

    When Mother Nature gets angry, really angry

    Good Friday earthquake

    The 1964 Alaskan earthquake, also known as the Great Alaskan earthquake and Good Friday earthquake, remains the strongest earthquake to hit the US to date. It occured on Good Friday, March 27, across south-central Alaska. The quake and the following tsunamis caused about 139 deaths. The picture above is from a small fishing village on Kodiak Island and it shows debris from houses and boats.

  • A rescue worker and his rescue survey the destruction after the 2011 Japanese earthquake and tsunami (Getty Images/AFP/Y. Chiba)

    When Mother Nature gets angry, really angry

    Most powerful earthquake ever recorded in Japan

    A team member from Japan's Rescue Dog Association and his dog search for victims. Northeastern Japan was struck by a devastating earthquake, measuring 9.1 on the moment magnitude scale, followed by a massive tsunami. The natural disasters claimed almost 18,500 lives, and crippled the Fukushima nuclear power plant, in what is considered the world's worst nuclear power disaster since Chernobyl.

  • A US Navy aerial photo of tsunami destruction in Sumatra, Indonesia in 2005 (Getty Images/P.M. Bonafede/U.S. Navy)

    When Mother Nature gets angry, really angry

    2004 Indian Ocean earthquake

    The undersea megathrust earthquake, magnitude 9.1, triggered a series of devastating tsunamis, killing some 280,000 people in 14 different countries and inundating coastal communities with waves up to a 100 feet. It was one of the deadliest natural disasters in recorded history.

  • Map of the Kamchatka Peninsula off eastern Russia

    When Mother Nature gets angry, really angry

    Kamchatka earthquake

    A megathrust earthquake occurred off the coast of Kamchatka Peninsula in eastern Russia on November 4, 1952. The 9.0 magnitude quake caused a tsunami leading to widespread destruction and loss of life around the Kamchatka peninsula and the Kuril Islands. More than 2,300 people were killed.

  • Rubble from the 2010 Chilean earthquake (Getty Images/AFP/M. Bernetti)

    When Mother Nature gets angry, really angry

    2010 Chile earthquake

    An 8.8 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of central Chile in February 2010. It triggered a tsunami which devastated several coastal towns in south-central Chile and damaged the port at Talcahuano. The quake and the following tsunami resulted in the deaths of around 450 people, while damage to the local fisheries' business was estimated at 66.7 million US dollars.

  • An abandoned railway coach damaged in the 1976 Tangshan, China earthquake (Getty Images/Keystone/Hulton Archive)

    When Mother Nature gets angry, really angry

    China 1976 quake

    An abandoned railway coach in Tangshan, China after an earthquake devastated the industrial town on July 28, 1976. The quake, measured at 7.4, struck near the industrial city in northeastern Hebei province. The official death toll is given as 242,000 but is believed to be significantly higher. Some estimates put the deathtoll at around 500,000.

  • Displaced people after the 1976 Ningxia, China earthquake (Getty Images/AFP)

    When Mother Nature gets angry, really angry

    1920 Haiyuan earthquake

    The earthquake, measured at 8.3, occurred in the Haiyuan county of the northern province of Ningxia and caused aftershocks for almost three years. As a result, up to 235,000 people died immediately. Many more, who were living in camps due to the continuing aftershocks, perished later due to severe winter conditions.

  • A man walks amid the devastation of the 2010 Haitian earthquake (Getty Images/AFP/J. Barret)

    When Mother Nature gets angry, really angry

    2010 Haiti earthquake

    A man walks amid the rubble of a destroyed building in Port-au-Prince following the devastating earthquake that rocked Haiti on January 12, 2010. With a magnitude of 7.0, the quake destroyed thousands of buildings and left at least 200,000 people dead.

    Author: Aasim Saleem


