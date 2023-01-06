  1. Skip to content
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Israel
Dokumentation " Das schmutzige Geschäft mit der Schönheit"
Image: Onegate
SocietyMadagascar

The Dirty Business of Beauty

54 minutes ago

Jade for courage, amethyst to improve concentration and rose quartz for love.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LS7l

Social media influencers are driving demand for quartz and gemstones. But these pretty materials are mined under questionable conditions in the Global South.

Dokumentation
Image: Onegate

Does rose quartz combat stress? In the beauty industry, gemstones have been an integral part of the product range for years. Various companies tout their rose quartz products‘ "natural" healing powers, claiming they will help customers recuperate from their stressful everyday lives and reconnect with nature.

 

Dokumentation
Image: Onegate

But while people in Europe turn to these stones for beauty and healing, the gemstones bring anything but wellbeing for the workers across the globe who are mining them.

From the European beauty industry to middlemen in Asia to the mining regions: Nadja Mitzkat gets to the bottom of the esoteric gemstone production chain. The reporter finds that many of the beauty products originate in Madagascar. She travels to the African island state to talk to local people about their working conditions.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 25.01.2023 – 01:15 UTC
WED 25.01.2023 – 04:15 UTC
WED 25.01.2023 – 18.15 UTC 
THU 26.01.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 28.01.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 29.01.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

THU 26.01.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 29.01.2023 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3 

 

