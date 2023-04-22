The Chainsaw Queen

04/22/2023 April 22, 2023

Alrun Uebing has a passion: cutting wood with an ax and with a chainsaw. Yes, it's a sport. Yes, it’s competitive. Uebing has been crowned European champion. And she’s broken a world record…for men. At the German Championships, the 49-year-old wants to win the last title that she hasn’t already won. Sports Life accompanies Alrun Uebing to the competition.