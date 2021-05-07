The cautious return of cultural events in Europe

From festivals to theaters, several European countries have begun to lift COVID restrictions and allow cultural events to take place with an audience again.
In recent weeks and months, there have been more or less successful attempts across Europe to bring cultural life back to normal.
While festivals, theaters, clubs, movie theaters, bars and restaurants in most German regions remain closed, individual regions like Bavaria are following the lead of Britain, Portugal and Italy — and gradually allowing cultural venues to open again after months of closure.
The above picture gallery gives you an idea of what restrictions are currently being relaxed in select European countries.
Cultural venues want to be able to plan their safe reopening. Berlin is holding a series of events to develop a new strategy: Tickets come with a COVID test.
Last year was cancelled, but this year the show will go on as the Ruhrfestspiele theater festival celebrates 75 years in the midst of a pandemic.