It's been 140 years since the Berlin Conference of 1884, where European leaders divided Africa. In this episode, we talk to young Africans about how this impacts them. In a special debate we find out how high school students learn their history. We hear the story of Kenya's stolen Pokomo drum. And we meet Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, mayor of Freetown and winner of the Africa Prize.