  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Heat and drought
CrimeThailand

Thailand: Woman charged with killing 14 using cyanide

32 minutes ago

A 36-year-old woman is believed to be the worst serial killer in Thailand's history, according to police. The suspect denies the murders but admits to using cyanide.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TGfK
Thailand's deputy national police chief Surachate Hakparn (C) leads a press conference regarding the case of a woman accused of poisoning multiple victims with cyanide in Bangkok
Thai police have announced they have concluded their investigation into what they believe is the country's worst serial killer caseImage: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images

A  Thai woman is facing 80 charges including premeditated murder, with authorities claiming she used cyanide to kill 14 people after previously swindling them.

Thai police said on Friday they have concluded their investigation into Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, who was arrested in April after reports from the families of many of her alleged victims.

The suspect is believed to have stolen or borrowed money from nearly all of their victims, before mixing cyanide with their food between 2015 and 2023. One of her victims has survived.

Sararat denied murdering the victims but confessed to using cyanide, Thai police said. The deadly chemical rapidly interferes with the body's ability to use oxygen.

German police foil suspected chemical attack

What did the police say about the case?

The police believe Sararat is Thailand's worst ever serial killer.

Deputy police chief Surachate Hakparn called the case "historic" and said it would be forwarded to prosecutors later on Friday.

"Thailand has had serial killers before, but the number of deaths was not this high," he told a press conference.

"Even Jack the Ripper from the UK did not kill this many," he added, in reference to a serial killer believed to have killed at least five women in London's East End in the late 19th century.

Other charges Sararat faces include forgery and theft. Police said the suspect, who is pleading not guilty, was addicted to online gambling.

She is believed to have swindled a total sum of over $140,000 (approximately €129,166) out of her victims before poisoning them. The police said over 900 witnesses were interviewed in the investigations, with some 25,000 documents examined.

Earlier this week, Sararat had a miscarriage in prison, where she is being held with no possibility of bail. Police denied the miscarriage was related to the interrogation.

rmt/dj (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A massive fire amid riots in the southern French town of Annecy
Live

France 'to review all options' amid nationwide unrest

Politics26 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

MONUSCO peacekeepers patrol in North Kivu in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo

Africa: UN peacekeepers increasingly unwelcome

Africa: UN peacekeepers increasingly unwelcome

Politics21 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Hong Kong's art and culture have suffered since Beijing imposed a draconian National Security Law.

How to preserve Hong Kong's cultural memory?

How to preserve Hong Kong's cultural memory?

Human Rights21 hours ago04:06 min
More from Asia

Germany

Protesters demonstrating against a new mosque in Mühlheim in 2020

Germany: Hostility toward Muslims is widespread

Germany: Hostility toward Muslims is widespread

Society20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

People queue up to pay respects in front of a sculpture and a row of flags.

Netherlands: King may apologize for slavery, but then what?

Netherlands: King may apologize for slavery, but then what?

Politics6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Migrants from Sub-Saharan countries on a boat after they were rescued.

Why do migrants choose smugglers to cross the Mediterranean?

Why do migrants choose smugglers to cross the Mediterranean?

Politics21 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

US Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action

US Supreme Court guts affirmative action at colleges

US Supreme Court guts affirmative action at colleges

Politics3 hours ago02:06 min
More from North America

Latin America

A picture of some parrots in a tree in the Amazon rainforest

Amazon rainforest study: Brazil led deforestation in 2022

Amazon rainforest study: Brazil led deforestation in 2022

ClimateJune 27, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage