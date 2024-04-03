Thailand: Top court to hear case to dissolve reformist party

The Move Forward Party won a shocking victory in last year's election, pledging to reform strict royal defamation laws.

Thailand's Constitutional Court has accepted a petition from the country's Electoral Commission (EC) to dissolve the opposition Move Forward Party (MFP) due to its campaign promise to soften the Kingdom's tough royal defamation laws.

The MFP shocked the Thai establishment last May, when it won the most votes after pledging to reform the military, clamp down on business monopolies and amend Thailand's strict lese-majeste laws.

