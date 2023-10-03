  1. Skip to content
Thailand: Police arrest teen over deadly mall shooting

October 3, 2023

At least three people have been killed during a shooting at a shopping mall in Thailand's capital, Bangkok. Police said a 14-year-old suspect had been arrested.

https://p.dw.com/p/4X4R2
Ambulances wait outside an exit of the Siam Paragon Mall in Bangkok
Hundreds of shoppers fled after gunshots were heard insideImage: Tian Macleod Ji/AP Photo/picture alliance

Police in Thailand were reported to have arrested a suspected teenage gunman on Tuesday after three people were killed in a shopping mall shooting in Bangkok.

Police spokesman Archayon Kraithong said nearby officers had been ordered to secure the scene at the Siam Paragon mall, and that further details would be shared as soon as possible. The suspect was 14 years old, police said.

What we know so far

Footage showed dozens of police vehicles and ambulances outside one of the shopping center's main entrances. As well as the fatalities, at least four people were reported to have been injured.  

Hundreds of shoppers fled the mall, in the center of Bangkok, upon hearing the gunshots.

An image of a police officer apprehending and handcuffing an individual lying face down on the floor was circulated by emergency services.

Thailand's Central Investigation Bureau had earlier posted a grainy image on social media of the suspected shooter dressed in khaki cargo pants and a baseball cap.

Gun violence is not uncommon in Thailand. The incident comes days before the country marks the anniversary of gun and knife attack at a rural day care center that killed 36 people.

rc/kb (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

