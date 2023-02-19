  1. Skip to content
DW Mitarbeiterportrait | Tetyana Klug
Image: Philipp Böll/DW

Tetyana Klug

Ukraine and Eastern Europe, fake news and propaganda

Tetyana Klug works as an author and editor in the fact-checking team and in the video team of the Ukrainian editorial team.

Tetyana Klug was born in Ukraine. She studied English, German and literature in Kyiv, and media and cultural analysis in Dusseldorf. In 2008 she completed the talent workshop "WDR grenzenlos." After internships at WDR and ZDF, she joined DW, where she completed her traineeship in 2011. She then worked in the video team of DW's Ukrainian editorial department.

After the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia and the outbreak of war in eastern Ukraine in 2014, she developed the fact-check video format for the Ukrainian editorial team. She is a founding member of DW's fact-checking team, and her focus is on the topics of Eastern European politics, fake news and state propaganda.

Featured stories by Tetyana Klug

Refugees from Ukraine rest in the main train station of Krakow

Fact check: How propaganda denigrates Ukrainian refugees

DW explains why propaganda to portray Ukrainian refugees in a negative light often works — and how to recognize it.
PoliticsFebruary 19, 2023
The NATO logo is seen on a uniform during the NATO annual military exercise "Winter Shield" 2021 in Adazi, Latvia

Fact check: Russia's disinformation campaign targets NATO

In the battle for influence running parallel to Russia's war on Ukraine, the Kremlin has consistently taken aim at NATO.
ConflictsFebruary 13, 2023
An injured woman receives medical treatment

Fact check: 'Staging' of air attack victims in Kyiv?

Staged scenes and actors, or real victims of Russian missile attacks in Kyiv? A DW fact check pulls back the curtain.
PoliticsOctober 18, 2022
Stories by Tetyana Klug

DW Fakten Check Staatsstreich Belarus EN

Fact check: False claims about plans for coup in Belarus

A Polish general supposedly confirmed that the West is preparing a coup in Belarus. But did he?
ConflictsMay 26, 2023
Fact check 2022

Fake news in 2022: 10 of the oddest stories of the year

Ukraine, Hitler, and monkey pox — DW looks back at 10 of the most blatant fake news stories of 2022.
OffbeatDecember 30, 2022
Cars are driving while in the background flames and smoke rises up

Crimea bridge blast — what's real, and what's fake?

A truck, a boat and an ID card — the search for clues after the Crimea bridge explosion is mired with fakes.
PoliticsOctober 14, 2022
Two hands holding a G36 assault rifle in the air

Does Germany send weapons to crisis regions?

The German government has said it does not send weapons to conflict zones. But that principle has often been ignored.
ConflictsFebruary 8, 2022
Illustration of laptop with demonic face emerging from back of screen, as person using it pushes his face into the screen

How to spot fake social media accounts, bots and trolls

If you're unsure whether or not to trust a Facebook or Twitter message, the following indicators can help.
SocietyJanuary 7, 2022
BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin

Fact check: BioNTech CEO has been vaccinated for months

A doctored version of an old DW clip with BioNTech founder Sahin suggests he didn't get vaccinated. It's a fake.
HealthDecember 9, 2021
