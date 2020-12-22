Testing photo editing apps: "Typorama for iOS"

Typorama is available for free for iPads and iPhones and was launched back in 2015. The application was developed by Apperto studio. Typorama lets you customize automatically generated typography with a relatively small effort. Advanced tools include 3D rotation, shadows, partial erase and color gradients. It also features a logo design tool that allows businesses to apply watermarks and brand logos to their designs.

The handling is simple: just choose a background, type in the words and you immediately have your result ready for publishing. The app does save users quite the amount of work by automatically creating complex text layouts with different fonts and typefaces. Photoshop users know how long it can take to edit a photo with similar tools. Of course, we have to mention that all the text designs are not editable but pre-installed. You can change the transparency of the filters though.

While the app is fun to use, its weaknesses are quite obvious. The most annoying one is the watermark, that you can only “erase” once you upgrade to the costly pro version of Typorama. Furthermore, the number of filters is quite limited which can though be explained by the fact that the app is designed for text designs while the filters are simply an additional gimmick – and the filters do look nice! If interested in upgrading, our app editor would recommend trying a one month subscription first, to check out whether the additional editing possibilities are fulfilling your needs.



Top Pros:

- high quality filters

- easy to use



Top 3 Cons:

- annoying watermark

- only ten filters available

- expensive upgrade to Pro version



Price: Free for iOS

Pro version: 6,49€ per month/32,99€ one-time payment



Manufacturer: App Business Ventures LLC