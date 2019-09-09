 Testing photo editing apps: “Rookie Cam” | Shift | DW | 17.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: “Rookie Cam”

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digitales Leben tests the most popular apps. This week: “Rookie Cam”.

DW Shift | Fotobearbeitungs-App Rookie Cam im Test (DW)

"Rookie Cam" is available as a free version for IOS and Android. Filter and upgrade packs can be purchased.

The filter camera photo editor "Rookie Cam" offers a wide range of processing options: Brightness and contrast can be adjusted, as can saturation and color temperature. Images can be cropped, rotated, mirrored or blurred. 


A big plus of the app are the freely available filters and the various textures, light effects that are placed over the photos. "Rookie Cam" provides 60 Textures & Light Leaks. With the double exposure tool two photos can be superimposed, which provides for beautiful effects. Also useful: The photos can be reworked in color or completely alienated.


For friends of gadgets there is the possibility to put shapes e.g., letters over the photos, fully opaque or transparent, or to provide pictures with the text function with100+ fonts and badges.

The operation is very simple. You can return to any point in the chronology without having to start over. Afterwards you can download the pictures - if desired - into the common apps.


Top 3 Pros:
- Simple, intuitive operation
- Really large selection of editing options even in the free version
- Great filters and light effects

Top 3 cons:
- The most exciting filters and lighting effects are not free of charge

- Export is only possible as JPEG

- No documentation of the tools used

 

Price: Free for Android and IOS,an additional filter package can be purchased for €3.49. There are also upgrade packages available for €9.99 or €16.99.

Manufacturer: JellyBus Inc

Related content

DWShift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Photo Lab

Testing photo editing apps: “Photo Lab” 09.09.2019

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digitales Leben tests the most popular apps. This week: “Photo Lab”.

DW Shift Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test Enlight Photofox

Testing photo editing apps: "Enlight Photofox" 26.08.2019

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digitales Leben tests the most popular apps. This week: "Enlight Photofox".

DW Euromaxx | People matching Artworks

People matching artworks 16.09.2019

Stefan Draschan's photo series "People matching artworks" is a big online success. The Austrian photographer is known for his unusual images which capture unaware museum visitors.

Advertisement

Books

Die unendliche Geschichte Fuchur Atreju Filmszene Noah Hathaway (picture-alliance/dpa)

Why Michael Ende's 'The Neverending Story' is cult

You hear the title, you hear the song — the one recently revisited on "Stranger Things." But before the 1980s hit film, there was Michael Ende's bestselling book, published 40 years ago. Here's why it's still a classic.  

Books

Deutschland Frankfurt Pauluskirche - Margaret Atwood erhält Friedenspreis (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Dedert)

Atwood, Rushdie on Booker Prize shortlist

The six finalists for the top literary award in the English-speaking world have been revealed. Veteran authors Margaret Atwood and Salman Rushdie have already picked up the Booker Prize in the past.  

Music

Beethovenfest Eröffnngskonzert mit Jukka-Pekka Saraste (Barbara Frommann)

Beethovenfest 2019 begins with a moderate storm

With Bonn the epicenter of the Beethoven anniversary year 2020, the festival in the composer's hometown mounts a calmer, nuanced program in the current season.  

Arts

Tagreed Darghouth, „Vision Machines; Shall You See Me Better Now?“, 2019 (Tagreed Darghouth & Saleh Barakat Gallery)

Exhibition 'Walking Through Walls' echoes Berlin Wall experience

Even 30 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the subject has lost none of its topicality. "Walking Through Walls" in Berlin's Martin-Gropius-Bau is a contemporary response to the subject of confinement.  

Digital Culture

Boris Johnson (picture-alliance/Zuma/S. Lock)

'Please leave my town': Polite anti-Boris Johnson greeting goes viral

British voters, it seems, stay polite even when they are angry: A Yorkshire man who told the British prime minister to leave his town is hailed as a hero, leading to a top Twitter trend.  