Testing photo editing apps: “Rookie Cam”

"Rookie Cam" is available as a free version for IOS and Android. Filter and upgrade packs can be purchased.

The filter camera photo editor "Rookie Cam" offers a wide range of processing options: Brightness and contrast can be adjusted, as can saturation and color temperature. Images can be cropped, rotated, mirrored or blurred.



A big plus of the app are the freely available filters and the various textures, light effects that are placed over the photos. "Rookie Cam" provides 60 Textures & Light Leaks. With the double exposure tool two photos can be superimposed, which provides for beautiful effects. Also useful: The photos can be reworked in color or completely alienated.



For friends of gadgets there is the possibility to put shapes e.g., letters over the photos, fully opaque or transparent, or to provide pictures with the text function with100+ fonts and badges.

The operation is very simple. You can return to any point in the chronology without having to start over. Afterwards you can download the pictures - if desired - into the common apps.



Top 3 Pros:

- Simple, intuitive operation

- Really large selection of editing options even in the free version

- Great filters and light effects

Top 3 cons:

- The most exciting filters and lighting effects are not free of charge

- Export is only possible as JPEG

- No documentation of the tools used

Price: Free for Android and IOS,an additional filter package can be purchased for €3.49. There are also upgrade packages available for €9.99 or €16.99.

Manufacturer: JellyBus Inc