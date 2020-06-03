 Testing photo editing apps: ″PREQUEL″ | Shift | DW | 03.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "PREQUEL"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "PREQUEL".

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, PREQUEL (DW)

Visual effects and lots of filters - that's how "PREQUEL" scores. The photo editing app is available for both iOS and Android.

"PREQUEL" is intended for all those who want to put the finishing touches to their Insta Story. The effects give photos and videos a retro look or the hip Glich look.

In the free version, 58 filters in two gradations each are available to choose from. These are multiplied again in the paid version.

"PREQUEL" offers 57 effects on top. These include origami, glitter or plastic. There are also two variations in the basic version. Although the intensity of the applications can be controlled, wipe effects for selected zones of the picture would be even more appealing.

"PREQUEL" also offers basic functions for editing photos. They can be cropped to Insta Story size or square. However, other formats are not available. Contrast, exposure and sharpness can also be adjusted.

Conclusion: "PREQUEL" is a good all-rounder for those who want to spice up their Insta-Story in no time. The app is very easy to use, everything is self-explanatory. But it lacks finesse in some places. For more ambitious photo artists the functions wear out quickly.

 

Top 3 Pros: 

- No advertising.

- Intensity of the filters can be fine-tuned

- Easy handling

 

Top 2 cons: 

- Intermediate steps cannot be undone

- Overcharged subscription prices

 

Manufacturer: Prequel Inc.

Price: The basic version is free of charge in the Apple Store and the Google Play Store. The monthly subscription is available for 2.99 €, the premium alltime version costs 109.99 €.

Related content

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Hyperspektiv

Testing photo editing apps: "Hyperspektiv" 03.06.2020

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "Hyperspektiv".

DW Shift Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test A Color Story

Testing photo editing apps: "A Color Story" 27.05.2020

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "A Color Story".

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, WILD SHOT

Testing photo editing apps: "WILD SHOT" 20.05.2020

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: " WILD SHOT”.

Advertisement

Film

Filmszene aus ' Vom Winde verweht ' (picture-alliance/Keystone)

Kissing despite COVID-19: How Germany's film industry adapts to the pandemic

Movie shoots that came to a standstill following the coronavirus lockdown now aim to resume. The film industry was inspired by the Bundesliga's concept — with quarantines and constant testing — to keep cameras rolling.  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Cornelia Funke – A fabulous storyteller

She's one of Germany's most successful children's authors worldwide: Cornelia Funke is beloved for the fantastic worlds she creates.  

Music

Moers Festival - Logo (Moers Festival )

The Moers Festival: digital this time, but also very analog

Drum set-like disinfectant dispensers, singers behind plexiglass and a mascot from a parallel universe: The Moers Festival is dealing with its first audience-free edition imaginatively.  

Arts

Circus und Schausteller | Deutzer Kirmes (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/S. Ziese)

Can circuses survive the COVID-19 crisis?

Circuses are among the cultural enterprises particularly affected by the COVID-19 restrictions. Small, long-established family businesses are struggling to survive — and even global giant Cirque du Soleil is suffering.  

Digital Culture

BdTD | Deutschland | Coronavirus · zu Hause bleiben (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

Coronavirus: The best visualizations to understand why social distancing matters

It might be difficult for some people, especially children, to understand why we all of a sudden have to isolate. A look at some of the online content that can help explain why it's key.  