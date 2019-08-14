Testing photo editing apps: "PicMonkey"

"PicMonkey" is available as a free version for IOS or Android with extra editing tools for a paid memberchip

"PicMonkey" is a complete photo editing tool and perfect for quick social media graphics. It has options to cut, create adjustments to the image, add stickers, resize images and even make designs.

You can boost pics with photo editor effects like Sepia and Ombre. Also possible: to touch up portraits with makeup editor tools for complexion contouring, eyes and teeth.

We especially like the option to erase backgrounds automatically (or manually) with Cutout.

Top 3 Pros:

- Super easy to use, ideal for the new user who wants to immerse themselves in image editing

- Has a variety of options that allow to work quickly

- Lots of stickers



Top 3 Cons:

- The monthly subscription of the Pro version is quite costly

- With the free version projects can be exported only as JPG

- The "PaintLab" function cannot be used if too many users are working in the app at the same time



Price: Free for IOS & Android, PicMonkey Pro costs $12.99/month or billed once per year at $120

Manufacturer: PicMonkey