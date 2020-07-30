 Testing photo editing apps: ″Photofox: Digital Art″ | Shift | DW | 30.07.2020

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "Photofox: Digital Art"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "Photofox: Digital Art".

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Photofox: Digital Art (DW)

"Photofox: Digital Art" is a comprehensive image editing application for iPhones and iPads. The app contains basic functions to  optimize photos, such as white balance. Brightness, contrast and sharpness can also be corrected. Plus: "Photofox: Digital Art" offers many variants for trimming photos. The sizes can be adjusted to fit all possible social media formats.

There is also a large selection of creative editing options. 44 filters are available in the basic version. The intensity can be adjusted with the sliding controller. If you tap the filter a second time, you have even more options to customize it to the photo.

We especially like the "Duo" function with which two lighting moods can be implemented in one photo. The great "Zoom" function (to be found under "Blur"), with which the focus can be directed very dynamically to a picture element, is unfortunately only available to premium users.

In addition, images can be resolved into pixels, glitches, light effects, frames or vignettes can be implemented.

Good: The edited images can be exported in various formats and in high quality - also in the free version. If you like, you can upload your artwork directly to the social media.

For absolute beginners, the app offers templates for wild editing. Those who feel like a creative battle can take part in small competitions of the user community.

Conclusion: Of course it would be practical to have all functions unlocked, but even the free version offers enough possibilities to creatively spice up photos. "Photofox: Digital Art" is a good all-purpose tool for editing photos on the smartphone.

 

Top 3 Pros:

- many functions
- clearly arranged and intuitive to use
- export in high quality and several formats possible

 

Top 2 Contra 

the most exciting functions are only available to subscribers
the subscription price


Manufacturer: Lightricks Ltd.

Price: The app is available for free in the App-Store. The pro version costs 38,99 € for 12 months or 3,24 € per month or you pay 74,99 € once.

 

