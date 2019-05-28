 Testing photo editing apps: ″Mirror Lab″. | Shift | DW | 05.06.2019

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "Mirror Lab".

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Mirror Lab".

DW Sendung Shift Digitales Leben (DW)

"Mirror Lab" is available as a free download for Android. For the full version, the manufacturer charges 6.99 € - offering  additional filters and the possibility to export results in high resolution.

"Mirror Lab" has standard tools like exposure, saturation, cropping etc., but star of the app are more than fifty mirror effects.

 

You can choose from 50+ filters, each with multiple fine-tunable options, create horizontal and vertical reflections, ripples, whirls and other distortions. Other effects are kaleidoscopic and tiny planet effects.

They can all be placed  by simple touch-drag for position and double-touch-drag for size.

 

We like the many filters of "Mirror Lab", which even in the free Android application offer endless possibilities for experimenting.

This app is not an indispensable image editing tool, but a lot of fun.
 

                                                                                   

Top 3 Pros:

-Countless possibilities even in the free version
-Simple, intuitive operation
-Interesting results

 

Top 3 cons:

-Effects partly too extreme that hardly anything remains of the original photo
-The price of 6,99 € is relatively high
-No png export possible in free version


Price:  Free for Android / Full version 6.99 €
Manufacturer: Ilixia

