Shift

Testing photo editing apps: “Lomograph”

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digitales Leben tests the most popular apps. This week: “Lomograph”.

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Lomograph (DW)

"Lomograph" is available as a free download for IOS, the manufacturer charges 3,49€ offering additional filters packages

"Lomograph" is a camera application that adds various photo effects to your taken photographs. The app simulates photography with a snapshot camera, the so-called Lomography.

Lomography goes back to a camera called "Lomo LC-A", which was produced in the former Soviet Union since 1983. The cheap construction of the camera produced obscure photos a strong vignetting and blurring.

In 1991, a group of Viennese students discovered the camera and bought all the remaining stock from the Russian state. The "Lomography" defined by the Viennese, the snapshot photography, became extremely popular all over the world. Today there is no need for "Lomo LC-A" to simulate the Lomo effect.

Each "Lomograph" filter has different gradations so the effects can be varied. The operation is intuitive. Once a filter has been selected, it can be varied by tapping on it.

This app is not an all-rounder, but only offers filters. Especially retro fans will enjoy "Lomograph". The application gives photos an imperfect touch and makes average shots unique.

 

Top 2 Pros:

-Easy to use interface

-You can turn your regular photos into experimental and analog film pictures.

 

Top 3 Cons:

-Too much advertising, partly with sound

-Only eight filters are available in the basic version

-Classical image processing tools are missing

 

Price: free version for IOS, seven additional packages with eight filters, each cost €3.49

Manufacturer: Super Basic, LLC.

