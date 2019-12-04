Testing photo editing apps: "kirakira+"

As an iOS application, the app costs € 1.09 in the App Store, while it is currently free in the Google Store.

"kirakira+" is a filter app that can be used to create glitter effects on photos or videos. Light reflective objects such as glass or or metallic jewelry work especially well.

Seven filters are available for selection. Similar to Snapchat, you swipe left and right to change the filter. The intensity of the sparkle can be controlled via slider.

Little gimick: the app builds HDR-like images from photos, where the glitter really comes out great.

So far so good. The app doesn't have any additional functions.

Conclusion: Easy to use without frills, "kirakira+" gives photos a touch of extra glamour. Don't we all occasionally need a little "Bling bling"?

Top 3 pros:

- super easy to use

- pretty sparkling effects make dull photos shine

- no advertising, in-app purchases or expensive subscription traps

Top 2 cons:

- only works as a supplement to photo editing apps

- few functions

Manufacturer: bytes inc.

Price: 1,09 € in the App Store, free in the Google Play Store