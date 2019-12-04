 Testing photo editing apps: ″kirakira+″ | Shift | DW | 19.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "kirakira+"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "kirakira".

DW Shift | Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test | kirakira+ (DW)

As an iOS application, the app costs € 1.09 in the App Store, while it is currently free in the Google Store.

"kirakira+" is a filter app that can be used to create glitter effects on photos or videos. Light reflective objects such as glass or or metallic jewelry work especially well.

Seven filters are available for selection. Similar to Snapchat, you swipe left and right to change the filter. The intensity of the sparkle can be controlled via slider.

Little gimick: the app builds HDR-like images from photos, where the glitter really comes out great.

So far so good. The app doesn't have any additional functions.

Conclusion: Easy to use without frills, "kirakira+" gives photos a touch of extra glamour. Don't we all occasionally need a little "Bling bling"?

 

Top 3 pros:

- super easy to use

- pretty sparkling effects make dull photos shine

- no advertising, in-app purchases or expensive subscription traps

 

Top 2 cons:

- only works as a supplement to photo editing apps

- few functions

 

Manufacturer: bytes inc.

Price: 1,09 € in the App Store, free in the Google Play Store

Related content

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Hipstamatic X

Testing photo editing apps: "Hipstamatic X" 04.12.2019

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "Hipstamatic X"

DW Shift | Fotobearbeitungs-App RetroCam

Testing photo editing apps: "RetroCam" 27.11.2019

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "RetroCam"

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test - Lumibee

Testing photo editing apps: "Lumibee" 20.11.2019

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "Lumibee".

Advertisement

Film

Carrie Fisher im Film Star Wars Episode IX The Rise of Skywalker (Imago Images/Lucasfilm)

10 stars who were resurrected through CGI before James Dean

Computer-generated effects often allowed films whose stars died mid-shoot to be completed. But long-dead icons, such as Audrey Hepburn and Bruce Lee, were also brought back to life for controversial commercials.  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

A Cheer for Humboldt!

German historian Andrea Wulf is THE expert on Alexander von Humboldt. Our conversation with her was like a homage to the great adventurer and polymath!  

Music

The most famous oil painting of Ludwig van Beethoven is a work by Joseph Stieler dating from 1819 and showing the composer at work on his Missa solemnis. The portrait is currently put on display at the exhibition Beethoven. Welt. Bürger. Musik (Beethoven. World. Citizens. Music). It's taking place at the Bundeskunsthalle (National Art Gallery) in Bonn.

Major Beethoven exhibit to open in Bonn

The life and work of Ludwig van Beethoven are to be explored in a major exhibition that is set to open next week in Germany, as the country prepares to mark the composer's 250th birthday anniversary.  

Arts

Gemälde Der Maschinenmensch (Der Unternehmer) (MdbK Leipzig)

'The optimized human': Human and machine from the industrial to digital age

In the digital age, human and machines have further conjoined in new and complex ways. A new exhibition in Leipzig shows the effects of technical progress on humans since the beginning of the industrial revolution.  

Digital Culture

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (picture-alliance/TT/J. Gow)

What Germans googled the most in 2019

Germans once again turned to Google to answer their burning questions in 2019. Here are some of the top internet searches across categories including political news, deaths, "what is," "how to" and personalities.  