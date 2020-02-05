 Testing photo editing apps: ″Instasize” | Shift | DW | 10.02.2020

Testing photo editing apps: "Instasize”

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "Instasize".

Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Instasize DW Shift (DW)

“Instasize” comes for free for Android and iOS users and especially aims at targeting social content creators. The app advertises with premium filters and adjustments “to create scroll stopping content”.

Besides a number of prefabricated filters, the app comes with various editing tools. You can for instance adjust the sharpness, brightness, exposure or contrast of your photos. The premium version offers some so-called beauty tools for your selfies such as touching up acne, whitening your teeth or tanning your skin. Furthermore, you can add frames, create a collage with your photos or add fonts and texts.

Instasize also lets you resize your photos and videos to fit seamlessly on your different social network profiles, whether it is Instagram, YouTube or Facebook. After you’re finished editing you can upload your photos to your profile directly via the app.

Unfortunately, the free version only offers ten filters. For the remaining 100+, you have to unlock the premium version.

 

Top 3 Pros:

  • Beauty tools
  • Variety of editing tools available in the free version
  • Resize options for social media profiles

 

Top 3 Cons:

  • Advertising in the App
  • Relatively expensive premium fee
  • Only 10 filters in the free version

 

Price: Free for iOS & Android / €4.99 per month for Instasize Premium

Manufacturer: Instasize Inc.

