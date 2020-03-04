Testing photo editing apps: "Fade It"

"Fade It" has been available for download on the App Store since 2016, where the app can be downloaded free of charge to iPhones and iPads. To set up the application, you should have iOS 10.0 or newer.

Photography and especially filter fans might get their money's worth in Fade It. According to the manufacturer, the app provides effects created and provided by its own community. With “Fade It” you can give your photos a neon, glitch or color effect and turn them into impressive works of art.

Apart from only 14 filters, the free version we tested offers hardly any other possibilities to edit your own picture. There’s a coloring option and a so –called “Bokeh” effect, but that’s about it. Unfortunately, we couldn't find any traces of the "community" and the “numerous monthly added filters” in the free version.

In our opinion, “Fade It” offers hardly any significant added value compared to other apps -in spite of its interesting concept.

Top 2 pros:

- Beautiful filters

- Simple user-interface

Top 2 cons:

- Only 14 filters in the free version

- Hardly any editing options

Price: Free for iOS / €3.49 per month or €17.99 for the full version

Manufacturer: Gustavo Severo