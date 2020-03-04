 Testing photo editing apps: ″Fade It″ | Shift | DW | 12.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "Fade It"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "Fade It".

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Fade It (DW)

"Fade It" has been available for download on the App Store since 2016, where the app can be downloaded free of charge to iPhones and iPads. To set up the application, you should have iOS 10.0 or newer.

Photography and especially filter fans might get their money's worth in Fade It. According to the manufacturer, the app provides effects created and provided by its own community. With “Fade It” you can give your photos a neon, glitch or color effect and turn them into impressive works of art.

Apart from only 14 filters, the free version we tested offers hardly any other possibilities to edit your own picture. There’s a coloring option and a so –called “Bokeh” effect, but that’s about it. Unfortunately, we couldn't find any traces of the "community" and the “numerous monthly added filters” in the free version.

In our opinion, “Fade It” offers hardly any significant added value compared to other apps -in spite of its interesting concept.

 

Top 2 pros:

- Beautiful filters

- Simple user-interface

 

Top 2 cons:

- Only 14 filters in the free version

- Hardly any editing options

 

Price: Free for iOS / €3.49 per month or €17.99 for the full version

Manufacturer: Gustavo Severo

Related content

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test | RNI FILMS

Testing photo editing apps: "RNI Films" 04.03.2020

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "RNI Films."

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test | BLACK - B&W Film Emulator

Testing photo editing apps: "BLACK - B&W Film Emulator" 26.02.2020

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "BLACK - B&W Film Emulator".

DW Shift | Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Glitch Art Studio

Testing photo editing apps: "Glitch Art Studio” 19.02.2020

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "Glitch Art Studio".

Advertisement

Film

New York Manhattan Criminal Court Harvey Weinstein (Getty Images/AFP/E. Munoz Alvarez)

Harvey Weinstein on trial: A timeline

Dozens of actors and former employees have accused producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and misconduct, exploding the #MeToo movement onto the global stage. Weinstein's sentence is expected on Wednesday.  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Cornelia Funke – A fabulous storyteller

She's one of Germany's most successful children's authors worldwide: Cornelia Funke is beloved for the fantastic worlds she creates.  

Music

David Bowie 1974 (imago/LFI)

10 new species named after musicians

Lady Gaga has a new species of treehopper named after her. From David Bowie to Beyoncé, many other musicians have their own namesake bugs.  

Arts

Raphael self portrait (picture-alliance/akg-images)

Raphael mega-exhibition opens in Rome amid coronavirus threat

The 500th anniversary of the death of Italian Renaissance master Raphael is marked with a blockbuster exhibition in Rome. Advance ticket sales for the show at the Scuderie del Quirinale have already broken all records.  

Digital Culture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Getty Images/B. Stansall)

#Megxit: Twitter reacts to Meghan and Harry's announcement

The surprise news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to retire from royalty has triggered a series of humorous reactions on Twitter — as well as harsher comments reflecting polarization on the topic.  