 Testing photo editing apps: "D'efekt" | Shift | DW | 23.01.2020

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "D'efekt”

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "D'efekt".

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test | D'efekt (DW/App D'efekt)

The iOS app "D'efekt" celebrates the imperfect and distorts reality. Photos and videos get a "broken" look in real-time.

Classic image editing elements are completely missing in this app. However, it's not about making photos look perfect, but on the contrary, as crazy as possible.

The intensity of the "weird" factor can be partly controlled by a slider. You can also select individual areas of the photo to which the effect is applied. You can choose from geometric figures or patterns painted with your finger. Depending on the movement of the iPhone in the hand, the effects are either increased or decreased.

In the basic version, eight of the 19 effects can be used; subscribers have a much wider range of creative options.

Conclusion: "D'efekt" surprises with creative effects - allegedly created by artists. The app is easy to use and brings immediate results. It's fun to deform reality and cheat perfection for a change.

 

Top 2 Pros:

- creative results

- easy to use app

 

Top 3 Cons:

- serves only as a supplement for universal photo editing apps

- many great effects remain reserved for paying customers

- only available for iOS

 

Price: the basic version is free in the App Store, a subscription costs 4.49€ per month, 26.49€ per year.

Manufacturer: Tatevik Gasparyan

