Testing photo editing apps: "Deep Art Effects"

The art editor app "Deep Art Effects" uses artificial intelligence to transform photos into works of art. You can choose from a variety of art styles, such as Surrealism or Impressionism. The program works with AI, which traces each photo in a specific art style.

The user can take a photo or select one already taken and transform it. Unfortunately, the intensity of the filter in the free version cannot always be adjusted. This means that the alienation is always exploited to the maximum. More subtle would sometimes be better. After all, 65 of the approximately 125 filters are free in the basic version.

The app does not offer classic image processing elements. Photos can only be cropped and rotated.

Advantage: The app is available for Android and iOS.

Disadvantage: In the basic version, photos can only be exported with a watermark and unfortunately not directly into the gallery, but only via email or WhatsApp. For a particularly well-done work of art, a print version in Ultra-HD resolution can be purchased once. This costs for example 13€ as poster.

Conclusion: the app is fun because it produces surprising works of art. However, the image processing takes some time in each case. And the omnipresent advertising is annoying.

Top 2 Pros:

- original results

- many art styles available also in the free version

Top 3 Cons:

- in the basic version photos cannot be exported in HD and only with watermark

- image processing takes time

- too much publicity

Manufacturer: Deep Art Effects GmbH

Price: the basic version is free in the App and Google Store, the premium version costs 4,49 €