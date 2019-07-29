 Testing photo editing apps: ″Darkroom″ | Shift | DW | 05.08.2019

Testing photo editing apps: "Darkroom"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps .This week: “Darkroom – Photo Editor".

DW Sendung Shift Foto-App Darkroom (DW)

"Darkroom – Photo Editor" is available free of charge for iOS - for the iPhone and the iPad. With only twelve preset  filters, the free version offers relatively few editing options for users. The full version with all filters and premium tool can be unlocked  for a one-time fee of €10.99  However, both the filters and the premium tools can be booked separately for 8.99€ - but this doesn't seem like a good deal because of the small difference to the price for the full version.

In addition to the pre-programmed filters, the app convinces with its many tools for color correction and optimization. These all work perfectly - even effects such as "graining" and "fading" deliver good results. In addition, perspectives can be corrected and distorted, which can give your photos a completely new look.

The app runs smoothly and doesn't stall, but as mentioned in the beginning, available options in the the free version are quite limited. But for photo professionals, the paid version is relatively cheap and offers a larger selection of filters as well as high-quality tools for color  correction. 

 

Top 3 Pros:

- Full version offers great editing tools

- Clear user interface

- No advertising in the free version

 

Top 3 cons:

- Only 46 filters in the full version

- Location detection partly works inaccurately

- App sometimes crashes on iPhone

 

Price: free App for iOS, Full version for iOS: 10.99€

Manufacturer: Bergen Co.

