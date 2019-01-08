 Testing photo editing apps: ″Cupslice Photo Editor″ | Digital Culture | DW | 15.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Digital Culture

Testing photo editing apps: "Cupslice Photo Editor"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Cupslice Photo Editor".

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test (DW)

"Cupslice Photo Editor" is available for Android devices only. The app comes free with ads.

The application is not very complex. It offers basic tools like hue and saturation adjustments, a crop function and brightness and contrast settings. But that’s about it. Some rather common features like perspective adjustment or a splash tool are missing altogether, but this simplicity might be an advantage for some people: The app is extremely easy to use.

“Cupslice” also features a few preset filters. They produce rather good-looking results in our test.     The app’s standout quality is a large variety of stickers and fonts. The designs are being updated permanently – so if you’re looking for an easy-to-use, fun-oriented photo app, “Cupslice” might be your cup of tea.

 

Top 3 Pros:

- Completely free to use

- Wide variety of stickers and tools

- Very intuitive user interface

 

Top 3 cons:

- Features only basic editing function

- Pinch-to-zoom during editing not possible

- No export settings

 

Price: free for Android and iOS

Manufacturer: Cupslice

 

 

 

Related content

DW Shift Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test | PhotoDirector

Testing photo editing apps: "PhotoDirector" 09.01.2019

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "PhotoDirector".

DW Shift: Bonfire Photo App im Test

Testing photo editing apps: "Bonfire Photo Editor Pro" 27.12.2018

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Bonfire Photo Editor Pro".

DW Shift: Xmas Photo App im Test

Testing photo editing apps: "Christmas Photo Frames" 17.12.2018

If you want to take and quickly share beautiful photos with your smartphone, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Christmas Photo Frames"

Advertisement

Film

Filmszene The Avengers (picture alliance/dpa/Jay Maidment/Marvel)

Heroines rock the box office

Feature films starring women draw in more money around the world than those starring men, says an analysis published by the agencies CAA and Shift7. Analysts reviewed 350 Hollywood blockbusters for the study. 

Books

Michel Houellebecq französischer Schriftsteller (Imago/El Mundo)

Prophet of depressing times: Michel Houellebecq releases 'yellow vest' novel

After hailing Trump as "one of the best American presidents" ever, France's controversial author is back with a new novel, Serotonin, which combines pornography and prescient depictions of the "yellow vest" protests. 

Music

Hard Day's Night John Lennon mit Akustik Gitarre (picture-alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

8 great songs to say thank you

People all over the world celebrate International Thank You Day on January 11. Here are some of our favorite musical expressions of gratitude. 

Arts

Bauchaus Schrift (picture-alliance/akg-images)

Bauhaus abroad: How a utopian idea spread

Following World War I, artists all over the world proclaimed the "zero hour." The Bauhaus ideas centering around "a new design" were particularly influential — and they ended up spreading widely in the United States. 

Digital Culture

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test (DW)

Testing photo editing apps: "Cupslice Photo Editor"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Cupslice Photo Editor". 