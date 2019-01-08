Testing photo editing apps: "Cupslice Photo Editor"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Cupslice Photo Editor".
"Cupslice Photo Editor" is available for Android devices only. The app comes free with ads.
The application is not very complex. It offers basic tools like hue and saturation adjustments, a crop function and brightness and contrast settings. But that’s about it. Some rather common features like perspective adjustment or a splash tool are missing altogether, but this simplicity might be an advantage for some people: The app is extremely easy to use.
“Cupslice” also features a few preset filters. They produce rather good-looking results in our test. The app’s standout quality is a large variety of stickers and fonts. The designs are being updated permanently – so if you’re looking for an easy-to-use, fun-oriented photo app, “Cupslice” might be your cup of tea.
Top 3 Pros:
- Completely free to use
- Wide variety of stickers and tools
- Very intuitive user interface
Top 3 cons:
- Features only basic editing function
- Pinch-to-zoom during editing not possible
- No export settings
Price: free for Android and iOS
Manufacturer: Cupslice