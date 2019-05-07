Testing photo editing apps: "Camly"

"Camly" is available as a free download for Android and iOS - but only in a very stripped-down version. In order to use all of the app’s functions, users have to make a subscription. The manufacturer charges 19.99 Euro (iOS) or 20.99 Euro (Android) for 12 months. For our test, we took a free 7-day trial of the app’s "Pro" version.

The first thing that stands out about "Camly" is the extremely tidy user interface. In spite of a large number of editing options, you can find your way around very quickly. The application offers a complete range of standard tools such as saturation, exposure or cropping - all can be finely adjusted and are easy to use.

Friends of preset filters are offered a lot here, too - the numerous available options don’t generate loud effects, but deliver natural-looking results. The images are processed extremely quickly - and "Zoom In" and "Before and After" functions give users optimum control while editing.

To round off the package, an extra selfie editing section has been added. From skin smoothing over digital nose corrections up to "virtual makeup" everything is actually possible here.

"Camly" really convinced us as a package - whether the price of around 20 Euro for a yearly subscription is justified, is debatable. Nevertheless: This time we couldn't find 3 negative points.





Top 3 Pros:

- Intuitive interface

- Extremely fast processing

- Delivers excellent results

Top 3 cons:

-Expensive



Price: Packages from 0.79€ , annual subscription from 19.99 €

Manufacturer: Aleksandr Kobozev