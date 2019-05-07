 Testing photo editing apps: ″Camly″ | Shift | DW | 21.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "Camly"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Camly".

DW Sendung Shift Digitales Leben (DW)

"Camly" is available as a  free download for Android and iOS - but only in a very stripped-down  version. In order to use all of the app’s functions, users have to make a  subscription. The manufacturer charges 19.99 Euro (iOS) or 20.99 Euro (Android) for 12 months. For our test, we took a free 7-day trial of the app’s  "Pro" version.

The first thing that stands out about "Camly" is the extremely tidy user interface. In spite of a large number of editing options, you can find your way around very quickly. The application offers a complete range of standard tools such as saturation, exposure or cropping - all can be finely adjusted and are easy to use.

Friends of preset filters are offered a lot here, too - the numerous available options don’t generate loud effects, but deliver natural-looking results. The images are processed extremely quickly - and "Zoom In" and "Before and After" functions give users optimum control while editing.

To round off the package, an extra selfie editing section has been added. From skin smoothing over digital nose corrections up to "virtual makeup" everything is actually possible here.

"Camly" really  convinced us as a package - whether the price of around 20 Euro for a yearly subscription is justified, is debatable. Nevertheless: This time we couldn't find 3 negative points.



Top 3 Pros:

- Intuitive interface

- Extremely fast processing

- Delivers excellent results

 

Top 3 cons:

-Expensive


Price: Packages from 0.79€ , annual subscription from 19.99 €

Manufacturer: Aleksandr Kobozev

Related content

DW Sendung Shift Fotobearbeitungs-Apps

Testing photo editing apps: "Picnic" 07.05.2019

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Picnic".

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Chroma Lab

Testing photo editing apps: "Chroma Lab" 29.04.2019

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digitales Leben tests the most popular apps. This week: "Chroma Lab".

DW Shift: Pic-FX im Test

Testing photo editing apps: "Polarr" 23.04.2019

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps .This week: "Polarr"

Advertisement

Arts.21

Hungary Demonstration for freedom of press (picture alliance/AP Photo/M. Balazs)

Hungary – In a Dead End?

Human rights, freedom of press, and independence of the arts in Hungary are all on the line. Szabolcs Hajdu is a headstrong theater and film director who refuses to be corrupted, and forges his own path.  

Arts.21

Italy migrants refugees crisis financial issues (picture alliance/dpa/D.Balducci )

Bella Italia - Overwhelmed?

Francesca Melandri holds a mirror up to the country she calls home. Her critically acclaimed novel 'Sangue giusto' paints a portrait of Italy and the dark shadow of its colonial past that looms into the present day. We meet her in Rome.  

Arts.21

Ireland girl with a EU-flag (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Carson)

Ireland – Out of Balance?

The Dublin band Lankum sings the songs of the down-and-outs – in the same folk tradition of their forefathers, but full of contemporary references. Ireland is facing immense challenges - the housing market is strained, and Brexit is looming.  

Arts.21

France Protesting woman wearing a yellow vest in Nantes (Getty Images/AFP/S. Salom-Gomis)

France – A Divided Nation?

Protests are growing about the widening gap between poor and rich, urban and suburban. Where is “la grande nation” heading? Stanislas Nordey’s theater tells stories of France today, from the heart of society.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  