 Testing photo editing apps: ″Bonfire Photo Editor Pro″ | Shift | DW | 27.12.2018

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "Bonfire Photo Editor Pro"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Bonfire Photo Editor Pro".

DW Shift: Bonfire Photo App im Test (DW)

"Bonfire Photo Editor Pro" is a free photo editing app for Android. It offers a range of editing Tools, filters and effects. Compared to similar free apps, most of “Bonfire's” filters and effects make for rather  professional and natural looking results. We especially liked the art filters where you can select the size of the brushstroke. Unfortunately the magnifying glass effects were hard to use on a small mobile screen.

 

Top 3 Pros:

- Good looking results

- Intuitive interface

- Nice (pop)art effects

 

Top 3 Cons: 

- Variety of effects isn't as large as in comparable apps

- Lot of advertisment

- Magnifying glass effect not optimized for small screens

 

Price: Free for Android

Manufacturer: Leonard Wu

