Testing photo editing apps: "Bonfire Photo Editor Pro"

"Bonfire Photo Editor Pro" is a free photo editing app for Android. It offers a range of editing Tools, filters and effects. Compared to similar free apps, most of “Bonfire's” filters and effects make for rather professional and natural looking results. We especially liked the art filters where you can select the size of the brushstroke. Unfortunately the magnifying glass effects were hard to use on a small mobile screen.

Top 3 Pros:

- Good looking results

- Intuitive interface

- Nice (pop)art effects

Top 3 Cons:

- Variety of effects isn't as large as in comparable apps

- Lot of advertisment

- Magnifying glass effect not optimized for small screens

Price: Free for Android

Manufacturer: Leonard Wu