Testing photo editing apps: "Adobe Lightroom"

"Adobe Lightroom" is available as a free download for IOS and Android.

The app offers a fine, but rather limited selction of preset filters. But its free image editing tools are much more exciting. "Lightroom" simulates a complete working environment, which contains all the work steps of photographers. Whether color correction or highlighting of individual image details - the basic version offers a lot of helpful tools.

Another plus is the organizational component: Original images and all changes are saved in the cloud. This makes it possible to track editing processes perfectly. In addition, you can organize your photos using keywords that the program automatically gemnerates with the help of meta data analysis. In addition, you can share and present your best shots in a variety of ways – and theoretically even earn money with "AdobeStock."

The program is rather demanding in terms of system requirements, but that's not surprising given its wide range of functions. Unfortunately, the app's premium tools, can only be tested after you submit a credit card number.

Nevertheless, Lightroom offers a wide range of editing options for anyone interested in photography.

Top 3 Pros:

- Multiple import options (RAW, JPEG, PNG, TIFF, DNG, AVI, MOV, MP4)

- Compatible with Mac and Windows

- Professional image editing tools

Top 3 cons:

- User interface not very intuitive

- Testing premium tools only possible after submitting credit card number

- High system requirements