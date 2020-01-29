Testing photo editing apps: "1967"

"1967: Retro Filters & Effects" is available for free for iOS in the App Store. The photo-editing app comes with effects and filters that only few of us still know from analog cameras. That is without the clunky housing and the smelly chemicals used to develop the photos in the darkroom, of course.

Once you've selected a retro filter, you can always check how much your edited work differs from the original with just one click on the image during the editing process – a handy tool, especially when working with subtle effects.

The user interface is kept minimalistic, the app provides solely retro filters without many additional features. However, only ten of the existing 220 filters are available in the free version, which limits the editing fun to a bare minimum – especially since half of the free filters are hardly distinguishable. The manual editing options are also straightforward: Only the opacity and texture of the filters can be adjusted.

Top 2 Pros:

Large selection of retro filters

User-friendly interface

Top 3 Cons:

Hardly any manual editing possibilities

Only 10 prefabricated filters in the free version

Advertising in the App

Price: Free for iOS / Offers in-app purchases / 6.99€ for all 11 collections

Manufacturer: Super Basic, LLC.